Senate Bill 1275 Printer's Number 1864
PENNSYLVANIA, July 18 - equity capital of the target firm after the end of the two-
year period; or
(3) order a plant closing or mass layoff.
(b) Void transfer.--A transfer made, obligation incurred or
order issued by a target firm health system in violation of
subsection (a) shall be void.
(c) Joint and several liability for aiders and abettors.--A
controlling private fund, holder of an active interest in a
controlling private fund or affiliate of a target firm health
system that aids, abets, facilitates, supports or instructs a
target firm health system's violation of subsection (a) shall be
jointly and severally liable under this subsection for a
transfer made or obligation incurred, including for reasonable
attorney fees and costs awarded to a plaintiff under subsection
(d)(2).
(d) Cause of action.--
(1) An employee, creditor, debtor or representative of
an employee, creditor or debtor of a target firm health
system may bring an action against the direct or indirect
transferee, obligee or beneficiary of the transfer or
obligation to void the transfer, obligation or order and
recover any transferred property of the target firm health
system.
(2) In a successful action to void or recover a transfer
under paragraph (1), the court shall award the plaintiff
reasonable attorney fees and costs.
Section 4. Effective date.
This act shall take effect in 60 days.
20220SB1275PN1864 - 3 -
