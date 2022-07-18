Senate Bill 1275 Printer's Number 1864

PENNSYLVANIA, July 18 - equity capital of the target firm after the end of the two-

year period; or

(3) order a plant closing or mass layoff.

(b) Void transfer.--A transfer made, obligation incurred or

order issued by a target firm health system in violation of

subsection (a) shall be void.

(c) Joint and several liability for aiders and abettors.--A

controlling private fund, holder of an active interest in a

controlling private fund or affiliate of a target firm health

system that aids, abets, facilitates, supports or instructs a

target firm health system's violation of subsection (a) shall be

jointly and severally liable under this subsection for a

transfer made or obligation incurred, including for reasonable

attorney fees and costs awarded to a plaintiff under subsection

(d)(2).

(d) Cause of action.--

(1) An employee, creditor, debtor or representative of

an employee, creditor or debtor of a target firm health

system may bring an action against the direct or indirect

transferee, obligee or beneficiary of the transfer or

obligation to void the transfer, obligation or order and

recover any transferred property of the target firm health

system.

(2) In a successful action to void or recover a transfer

under paragraph (1), the court shall award the plaintiff

reasonable attorney fees and costs.

Section 4. Effective date.

This act shall take effect in 60 days.

