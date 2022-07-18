Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,135 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 208,143 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 1275 Printer's Number 1864

PENNSYLVANIA, July 18 - equity capital of the target firm after the end of the two-

year period; or

(3) order a plant closing or mass layoff.

(b) Void transfer.--A transfer made, obligation incurred or

order issued by a target firm health system in violation of

subsection (a) shall be void.

(c) Joint and several liability for aiders and abettors.--A

controlling private fund, holder of an active interest in a

controlling private fund or affiliate of a target firm health

system that aids, abets, facilitates, supports or instructs a

target firm health system's violation of subsection (a) shall be

jointly and severally liable under this subsection for a

transfer made or obligation incurred, including for reasonable

attorney fees and costs awarded to a plaintiff under subsection

(d)(2).

(d) Cause of action.--

(1) An employee, creditor, debtor or representative of

an employee, creditor or debtor of a target firm health

system may bring an action against the direct or indirect

transferee, obligee or beneficiary of the transfer or

obligation to void the transfer, obligation or order and

recover any transferred property of the target firm health

system.

(2) In a successful action to void or recover a transfer

under paragraph (1), the court shall award the plaintiff

reasonable attorney fees and costs.

Section 4. Effective date.

This act shall take effect in 60 days.

20220SB1275PN1864 - 3 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

You just read:

Senate Bill 1275 Printer's Number 1864

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.