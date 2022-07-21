Crealytics Expands Retail Media Capabilities, Bolsters Leadership Team
Early performance marketing and retail media solutions innovator hires Lars Djuvik as Chief Sales Officer, appoints Mark Schwartz Chief Marketing Officer
This leadership update aligns with one of the most consequential trends in retail — the burgeoning growth of retail media networks.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Retailers competing for advertiser dollars should look at the new solutions offered by Crealytics, a leading innovator in performance advertising, site monetization and retail media solutions. Significantly expanding its retail media capabilities, the company also announced today an expanded leadership team, featuring Lars Djuvik as Chief Sales Officer and redeploying Mark Schwartz to a new post as Chief Marketing Officer.
— Crealytics Co-founder and CEO Andreas Reiffen
The moves come as retailers are leaning into media innovation as never before. U.S. retail media ad spend surged 53.4% to $31.49 billion last year following a comparable growth rate in 2020. Notably, some experts also expect retail media to surpass TV by 2024, with Coresight for one estimating that the market will reach $85 billion. To take full advantage of the opportunity, retailers need tools to transform themselves into media businesses capable of fueling streamlined, highly targeted ad buys at scale. Crealytics is hyper-focused on providing solutions that help retailers own the technology at the foundation of retail media, maximize revenue, and act as the agencies capable of guiding their advertisers to the best possible results.
“While we continue to support and scale our best-in-class performance marketing capabilities, this leadership update aligns with one of the most consequential trends in retail — the burgeoning growth of retail media networks,” said Crealytics Co-founder and CEO Andreas Reiffen. “As long-time innovators in both performance and retail media, we are focusing on the latter to position our clients and partners to reap optimal business outcomes. Lars and Mark will ensure that we give our clients everything they need as the space evolves.”
The company works with clients to support their vendor and brand partnerships with an array of retail media solutions and services. With the newly expanded capabilities, Crealytics clients will enjoy the following added benefits:
Schwartz served Crealytics as Chief Revenue Officer for more than six years, leading the company’s new business and client development. Djuvik comes to Crealytics most recently from Freeosk, Inc., where he served as SVP of Retail Partnerships. Prior to that, he held top posts at shopkick and Specific Media. Bringing 25 years of sales leadership experience, Djuvik is widely recognized for helping retail media, shopper, ecommerce, social media, and digital advertising-focused technology companies surpass growth milestones. As an early innovator during the rise of ad networks, he is uniquely positioned to support retailers as they navigate the retail media boom now underway.
This news appeared first in MediaPost:
https://www.mediapost.com/publications/article/375897/crealytics-expands-in-retail-media-appoints-exper.html
About Crealytics
Crealytics is the engine behind some of the world's fastest growing and most successful ecommerce retailers. From our offices in New York, London and Berlin, as well as multiple remote locations around the globe, we support ecommerce champions in applying retail media and performance marketing to achieve their customer acquisition and monetization goals.
