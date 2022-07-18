New Haven Barracks/ DUI

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B5002195

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Armin Nukic

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

DATE/TIME: July 16, 2022 at 2126 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 123 Vermont Route 22A in the Town of Orwell, Vermont.

VIOLATION: Driving Under the Influence

ACCUSED: William Marsh

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fair Haven, Vermont.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 16, 2022 at approximately 2126 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of a single vehicle into a ditch at 123 Vermont Route 22A in the Town of Orwell. The operator was identified as William Marsh. Through the course of the investigation it was determined Marsh was under the influence of intoxicants. Marsh was taken into custody for suspicion of Driving Under the Influence and transported to the New Haven Barracks without incident. Marsh was issued a citation to appear in Addison Superior Court Criminal Division on August 1st, 2022 at 12:30pm.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/01/2022 at 12:30pm

COURT: Addison Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.