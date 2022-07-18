New Haven Barracks/ DUI
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B5002195
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Armin Nukic
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802)388-4919
DATE/TIME: July 16, 2022 at 2126 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 123 Vermont Route 22A in the Town of Orwell, Vermont.
VIOLATION: Driving Under the Influence
ACCUSED: William Marsh
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fair Haven, Vermont.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 16, 2022 at approximately 2126 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of a single vehicle into a ditch at 123 Vermont Route 22A in the Town of Orwell. The operator was identified as William Marsh. Through the course of the investigation it was determined Marsh was under the influence of intoxicants. Marsh was taken into custody for suspicion of Driving Under the Influence and transported to the New Haven Barracks without incident. Marsh was issued a citation to appear in Addison Superior Court Criminal Division on August 1st, 2022 at 12:30pm.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/01/2022 at 12:30pm
COURT: Addison Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.