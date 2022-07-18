G2 Names Bombora a Leader for Buyer Intent Data Tools and Marketing Account Intelligence for 9th Consecutive Period
B2B data leader mentioned in 41 total reports across buyer intent data tools, sales intelligence and marketing account intelligence
There is only one champ when it comes to intent data.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bombora, the leading provider of B2B Intent data solutions, today announced that it has been named in 41 G2 reports for Summer 2022, with recognition as a leader in four reports, a high performer in two, and a momentum leader in one other report. This was the ninth consecutive period that Bombora has been named a leader in two of G2’s grid reports: the Grid® Report for Buyer Intent Data Tools and the Grid® Report for Marketing Account Intelligence.
Bombora’s customers provided reviews directly to G2, explaining what sets the data provider’s Company Surge® data apart from other Intent data products.
Bombora’s recognitions for summer 2002 include:
Buyer Intent data Tools Grid Report placings:
* Leader: Grid® Report for Buyer Intent Data Tools
* High Performer: Mid-Market Grid® Report for Buyer Intent Data Tools
* Leader: Grid® Report for Sales Intelligence
* Leader: Grid® Report for Marketing Account Intelligence
* Leader: Mid-Market Grid® Report for Marketing Account Intelligence
* Momentum Leader: Grid® Report for Marketing Account Intelligence
* High Performer: Small-Business Grid® Report for Marketing Account Intelligence
"There is only one champ when it comes to intent data,” said Yafees S, marketing manager at a mid-market company. He noted the “quality” of Bombora’s data and “the vast list of topics.”
“Bombora provides clear and robust insight into prospect and client intent, enabling commercial teams to deliver strategic communications that resonate,” said Dave H, head of marketing at another mid-market company.
“We are really enjoying seeing the product expand with new reports and SFDC integration features that help us better deliver surging accounts to our sales team,” said Katherine F, senior manager of digital marketing at a different mid-market company. “And props to the Bombora marketing team: Their events are great, and super informative!”
“Bombora consistently delivers quality data solutions that sales and marketing teams rely on, day in and day out,” said Bombora CEO and Cofounder Erik Matlick. “The recognition from G2 on its own is a validating accolade. To be recognized as a leader for nine consecutive periods, going back to summer 2020, is even more meaningful. Our customer reviews demonstrate that we are achieving our goal of consistent, sustainable, accurate data that helps sales and marketers achieve outcomes.”
Bombora’s Company Surge® data tells marketing and sales leaders about which businesses are researching the products or services that they and their competitors sell. With this understanding, sales and marketing teams can be more relevant and consistent and improve performance across all activities. For more information on Bombora’s inclusion in the G2 Summer 2022 reports and access to the reviews, visit Bombora’s G2 page.
About Bombora
Bombora tells businesses which companies are researching their products and services. With this understanding, sales and marketing teams can be more relevant and consistent and improve performance across all activities. This intent-driven approach revolutionizes the way businesses market and sell to other businesses through transparent data built on an ecosystem of quality, collaboration and innovation. With direct integrations with dozens of leading data and media-buying platforms, Bombora is building a world in which business buyers value sales and marketing for its relevance, timeliness and accuracy. To learn more, visit www.bombora.com.
