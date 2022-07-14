Submit Release
Strong employment conditions continue in Tasmania



14 July 2022

Jeremy Rockliff, Premier

Today’s ABS Labour Force data has confirmed the underlying strength of the Tasmanian economy, with 3,000 more people finding jobs in the last 12 months.

This great result now means 29,000 more Tasmanians are in work than when we were elected in 2014.

Pleasingly, our unemployment rate in Tasmania is now at 4.3 per cent which is also welcome news for our State.

We entered the pandemic in a position of strength and these great results demonstrates the true strength of our economy.

We will continue to support Tasmanians, our businesses, and our community as we deliver on our plan to strengthen Tasmania’s future.

