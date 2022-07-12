Tuesday, July 12

Report: Quake-triggered tsunami would hit Seattle in minutes

A study published by the Washington State Department of Natural Resources this week shows a tsunami triggered by a major earthquake beneath Puget Sound would arrive at Seattle shores sooner and reach farther inland than previously thought. Models showed a tsunami following a magnitude 7.5 quake would inundate Seattle’s shoreline under more than 20 feet (6.1 meters) of water, and reach parts of Bainbridge Island, Elliott Bay and Alki Point within three minutes, The Seattle Times reported. Waves could reach a staggering 42 feet (12.8 meters) at the Seattle Great Wheel downtown and reach as far as Lumen Field and T-Mobile Park. Continue reading at The Associated Press. (WA DNR)

How Biden’s rail expansion could impact WA train service

As President Biden’s ambitious passenger rail expansion plan faces an early test on the Gulf Coast, Washington train advocates have expressed concern about how it could affect the Pacific Northwest. “Even if there’s an adverse decision,” Liias said. “I don’t expect that there would be any kind of immediate impact because we’ve built these partnerships and relationships to deliver good rail service here.” Liias acknowledged that despite the amicable partnership with BNSF, competing with freight for track space leads to undesirable service disruptions, like delays or cancellations. In the future, he would like to see hourly train service along the Vancouver to Portland route — a goal that would likely require the construction of new tracks and potentially a high-speed line to make it time competitive with driving. Continue reading at The Seattle Times. (Ken Lambert)

The Covid-era surge in new businesses shows disparities in financing

The pandemic-fueled surge in business creation continues to reveal underlying racial disparities for small-business financing. That’s according to a new survey by payroll provider Gusto Inc., which found new Black and Hispanic entrepreneurs were less likely to be approved for private business loans or capital investments. It’s not for lack of trying. The survey found 14% of white business owners applied for a loan, and 70% saw their loans approved. Meanwhile, 17% of Black owners applied for a business loan but 55% saw it approved. About 10% of Hispanic owners applied for a business loan, and just 30% were approved. Continue reading at Puget Sound Business Journal. (Getty)

