New positive cases between within 24 hours yesterday (10 July)

MACAU, July 11 - According to the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre, new positive cases within 24 hours yesterday (10 July) include: 42 cases in the Red Code zones and medical observation hotels, which were detected under the management and control; 6 cases of close contacts, 7 cases in the Citywide NAT and Key Groups NAT, and 4 cases among other population groups, which were found within the community.

Since 18 June, Macao has recorded a total of 1,526 cases.

As of 08:00 today (11 July), a total of 19,288 individuals have been followed up by epidemiological investigation. These include: 2,974 close contacts, 10,834 non-core close contacts (i.e. people with common track), 900 secondary close contacts, 255 general contacts, and 762 accompanying persons.