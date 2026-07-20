‘International Youth Dance Festival 2026’ Flashmobs Showcased the Diversity and Charm of Dance

MACAU, July 20 - Two flashmobs of the ‘International Youth Dance Festival 2026’ were successfully held on 19 July. To strengthen cooperation and exchange among young people from cities in the Guangdong–Hong Kong–Macao Greater Bay Area, and to support the integrated development of Macao and Hengqin, this year’s dance festival not only arranged for dance groups to stage flashmobs in Macao, but also, for the first time, led some non-local dance groups to the Guangdong–Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, where they danced together with local young people, thus highlighting Macao’s unique advantage of connecting with both the Chinese mainland and the world.

The two flashmobs were held at Hengqin Port and Macao Science Center. Over 200 performers from youth dance groups around the world broke traditional stage boundaries, presenting distinctive dances from various ethnic groups through flashmob events, offering the public a unique viewing experience. In the morning, the dance groups gave performances in the atrium of Hengqin Port, showcasing urban dance, Street Dance, jazz dance and contemporary dance. In the afternoon, they moved to the Heart-shaped Tree Square at Macao Science Center, presenting Chinese classical dance and various ethnic dances from different regions. The high quality of the performances allowed residents and visitors to appreciate the charm of diverse dance cultures up close, and provided the public with opportunities to interact and exchange dance skills with dancers from different regions. Waves of applause and cheers frequently filled the venues, creating a vibrant and enthusiastic atmosphere.

The ‘International Youth Dance Festival 2026’ continues with more exciting programmes. From 20 to 23 July, a variety of performances will be held, including outdoor performances, artistic performance workshops and indoor performances. For details, please visit the festival’s dedicated website (https://portal.dsedj.gov.mo/webdsejspace/site/dance/2026/index.jsp) or its Facebook page.