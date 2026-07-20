UM students and faculty visit National University of Singapore

MACAU, July 20 - Lui Che Woo College (LCWC) at the University of Macau (UM) organised an exchange trip to Singapore, where students and faculty members took part in exchange activities with their counterparts from the College of Alice & Peter Tan (CAPT) at the National University of Singapore (NUS). The trip aimed to promote cross-cultural understanding and strengthen academic collaboration between the two universities.

The trip was sponsored by the University of Macau Development Foundation. Led by Desmond Lam, college master of LCWC, and Ivan Lei, resident fellow of LCWC, the group comprised 20 students from LCWC, Chao Kuang Piu College, and Cheng Yu Tung College. During the trip, UM members engaged in in-depth discussions with CAPT members on social issues in Singapore and took part in community service activities. They also introduced local communities to Macao’s culture and UM, fostering intercultural communication.

In addition, the UM delegation visited Nanyang Technological University and toured iconic attractions such as Gardens by the Bay and the National Museum of Singapore. These visits gave them an insight into Singapore’s heritage, innovation, and vitality, and broadened their horizons.

The partnership between LCWC and CAPT began in 2023. In January 2026, a delegation from CAPT visited LCWC for a four-day social study trip. During their stay, they visited several social service organisations and historical sites across Macao, gaining a deeper understanding of the city’s community landscape. This visit established a strong foundation for ongoing collaboration and mutual learning between the two colleges.