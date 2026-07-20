Eight qualified teams arrived in Macao for Women's Volleyball Nations League – Finals Macao 2026 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group
MACAU, July 20 - Organized by the Sports Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, Galaxy Entertainment Group and the Volleyball Association of Macao, China, Women’s Volleyball Nations League – Finals Macao 2026 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group will be held from 22 to 26 July at the Macao East Asian Games Dome. The Chinese team arrives in Macao today (20 July) to prepare for the competition. The other participating teams, including Italy, Canada, Brazil, Türkiye, the United States, Japan, and the Netherlands, had also arrived earlier to compete for the title of champion in this year's Women's Volleyball League.
8 teams arrived in Macao
With the arrival of the Chinese team, all eight top-ranking teams for this year's finals are now fully assembled in Macau to prepare for the finals which will begin the first match on 22 July. Meanwhile, preparations for the competition are in their final stages. Technical officials and the organizing committee have completed venue and facilities inspection.
Tickets on sale now
Tickets of Women’s Volleyball Nations League – Finals Macao 2026 are now available for purchase via Galaxy Ticketing, Damai mobile application or mini program, Macau Ticketing website or mobile application. Each person can purchase a maximum of 8 tickets per transaction. On the match days, tickets are also available for purchase at the ticketing office (ground floor of Macao East Asian Games Dome Hall A). Ticketing office will be opened two hours before the match. Tickets are priced between MOP 280 and MOP 1,380, depending on the seat section and match. All ticket prices are listed in Macao Patacas (MOP) or Renminbi (CNY). Every person at 1.2 meters in height or taller requires a ticket for admission. Children under 1.2 meters in height who do not occupy a seat may enter the venue free of charge when accompanied by a paying adult at all times, and each adult may bring along only one child. To facilitate online ticketing for elderly people aged 65 or above, support services will be provided at Kong Seng outlets to help those in need purchase tickets via the Macau Ticketing website or mobile application. The ticket prices are as follows:
|
Ticket Type
|
VIP
|
A
|
B
|
C
|
MOP
|
CNY
|
MOP
|
CNY
|
MOP
|
CNY
|
MOP
|
CNY
|
Quarter finals
|
980
|
830
|
580
|
490
|
480
|
400
|
280
|
230
|
Semi-finals
|
1080
|
910
|
680
|
570
|
580
|
490
|
380
|
320
|
Final - Bronze
|
1180
|
1000
|
780
|
660
|
680
|
570
|
480
|
400
|
Final - Gold
|
1380
|
1170
|
980
|
830
|
880
|
740
|
680
|
570
Ticket discounts
Holders of a valid full-time Macao Student Card, Macao residents aged 65 or above and those holding a Disability Assessment Registration Card may enjoy a 20% discount when purchasing tickets through the Macau Ticketing website. Each person may purchase one discounted ticket per match. Concession tickets are limited and subject to availability. In addition, corresponding discounts are offered when purchasing more than one ticket for the same match.
Volleyball enthusiasts who wish to experience thrilling matches featuring world-leading women’s volleyball teams up close are advised to purchase their tickets as early as possible. For details of the event, please visit the event website at www.macaovnl.com or the Sports Bureau website at www.sport.gov.mo, or follow the “Macao Major Sporting Events” Facebook page, “澳門體育” (Macao Sports) WeChat official account and “澳門特區體育局” (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.
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