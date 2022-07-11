The Current World Order Is Based on the Ignorance of the Mind. Defining the Mind Exactly as it is, is the Key Solution

Showing 1) How to measure the four levels of wisdom. 2) How to use the brain and mind to improve each other. How the self-image determines wisdom. You Can Become Wise Now. Our Education System Has Cutting Edge Mind Education While Brain Education Is Under the Radar Screen.

Ignorance about the mind boils down to the brain being under the radar screen resulting in the world order being based on the ignorance of the mind and brain.

We have a Wisdom 3.0 plan of action. Our leaders must either prove us wrong, show us a better plan, or use our program.” — Sajid Khan

WASHINGTON, WASHINGTON DC, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The bottom line is the current world order is based on the ignorance of the mind Our experts are unaware of the traps created by the ignorance of the mind. They do not know that the #1 problem of the world is not knowing what the mind is. They do not know that the brain and mind are two separate entities. They define the mind that projects professional expertise and the brain that projects emotional health as just the mind. Thus all the focus is on mind education as the brain is under the radar screen. They ignore educating the brain and miseducate the brain, making the brain emotionally challenged. This has created a world order based on emotionally challenged brains.They do not know what wisdom is. They define wisdom by its attributes and try to create one attribute at a time. The attributes are the fruit of the wisdom tree. They try to generate fruit without planting the wisdom tree.The perfect clue for wisdom comes from the Torah. When the nation of Israel was being put together God gave humility to 70 future leaders of Israel. After all, it is humility that generates wisdom. It also shows that wisdom is a secondary entity. Wisdom cannot be created on its own. Wisdom is the smoke where humility is the fire. Wisdom has to be defined as humility. Humility can be defined, understood, and cultivated scientifically.Humility springs from selflessness. Selflessness is created through an emotionally healthy upbringing. An emotionally healthy upbringing is creating selfless self-images. Let the self-image develop without drawing any attention to the self. Let it develop through hugs and kisses wordlessly without mentioning any self-status especially that the child is the best. Let it feel its way into self-awareness without any attention to itself. The aim is to create an 'I am who I am' self-image. Resulting in no attention, no concern, and no obsession with one's own status and power.They do not know that wisdom and emotional intelligence are the same entity. They are both secondary entities and cannot be created on their own. Yet we have emotional intelligence departments. No wonder nothing changes.They do not know that emotional health generates wisdom. They do not see that brain education which is upbringing education generates emotional health and is as essential as mind education. They do not know that wisdom education is upbringing education. They do not know that emotional intelligence is the smoke where emotional health is the fire. They focus on creating smoke instead of lighting the fire. They focus on emotional intelligence instead of emotional health and confuse mental health, which affects 10% of humanity, with emotional health, which affects the entire population. They use mental health cures for brain illnesses. They try to heal/uneducate the miseducated brains by educating the mind instead of healing the brain. No wonder mental health is such a mess. We need emotional health hospitals and departments. We need mandatory brain education that boils down to upbringing education.They do not know that every single ill of society is emotionally challenged behavior that springs from emotionally challenged brains. They do not see that it is the emotionally challenged upbringing that creates trophy self and tribal self-images which have created this social standard nightmare. They do not know that we can just as easily create selfless and tribeless self-images.Not one leader is talking of creating mandatory upbringing guidelines that will make America into an emotional health superpower.The current world order is based on the ignorance of our leaders and experts.Please review the following and take action: http://www.einpresswire.com/newsroom/4th_r_foundation/

MY HYPOTHESIS WITH ITS TRILLION DOLLAR AND PRICELESS APPLICATIONS.