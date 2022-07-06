ICC Approves Highway-Rail Crossing Improvements for Greene County

ILLINOIS, July 6 - Springfield, Illinois - On June 23rd, the Illinois Commerce Commission approved a Stipulated Agreement to improve public safety at three highway-rail grade crossings of the Kansas City Southern Railway Company's track in Greene County. New automatic flashing light signals and gates will be installed at the KCS crossings near White Hall and Roodhouse including, Cinderella Lane (AAR/DOT #294614W, railroad milepost 66.35), Grand Avenue (AAR/DOT #294618Y, railroad milepost 67.41), and Briggs Street (AAR/DOT #294619F, railroad milepost 67.63).





The total combined estimated costs for the new automatic devices at the three crossings is $1,124,500. ICC staff recommended that the Grade Crossing Protection Fund be used to pay up to 95% of the signal design and installation costs, not to exceed $1,068,275. KCS will pay all remaining signal design and installation costs, and all future operating and maintenance costs related to the new automatic warning devices at the crossings.





"Keeping pedestrians, motorists and rail employees safe near and around railroad tracks is a top priority for the ICC. The allocation of Grade Crossing Protection funds enables important rail safety projects like these to move forward, and that's a win for everyone who uses the crossings," said ICC Commissioner Michael T. Carrigan.





All work is expected to be completed within 18 months of the Order date.





To read Stipulated Agreement 1909 in Docket No. T22-0075 click here.



