ICC Approves Highway-Rail Crossing Improvements for Greene County

ILLINOIS, July 6 - Springfield, Illinois - On June 23rd, the Illinois Commerce Commission approved a Stipulated Agreement to improve public safety at three highway-rail grade crossings of the Kansas City Southern Railway Company's track in Greene County. New automatic flashing light signals and gates will be installed at the KCS crossings near White Hall and Roodhouse including, Cinderella Lane (AAR/DOT #294614W, railroad milepost 66.35), Grand Avenue (AAR/DOT #294618Y, railroad milepost 67.41), and Briggs Street (AAR/DOT #294619F, railroad milepost 67.63).


The total combined estimated costs for the new automatic devices at the three crossings is $1,124,500. ICC staff recommended that the Grade Crossing Protection Fund be used to pay up to 95% of the signal design and installation costs, not to exceed $1,068,275. KCS will pay all remaining signal design and installation costs, and all future operating and maintenance costs related to the new automatic warning devices at the crossings.


"Keeping pedestrians, motorists and rail employees safe near and around railroad tracks is a top priority for the ICC. The allocation of Grade Crossing Protection funds enables important rail safety projects like these to move forward, and that's a win for everyone who uses the crossings," said ICC Commissioner Michael T. Carrigan.


All work is expected to be completed within 18 months of the Order date.


To read Stipulated Agreement 1909 in Docket No. T22-0075 click here.


ABOUT THE STATE OF ILLINOIS GRADE CROSSING PROTECTION FUND (GCPF) In 1955, the State of Illinois passed legislation creating the GCPF. Since then, Illinois has strengthened its commitment to public highway-rail safety by increasing funding towards project such as the closure and consolidation of existing public crossings, installation of new warning systems, highway approach improvements, upgrades to existing warning devices and interconnection to nearby traffic signals, construction/reconstruction of grade separation structures and the construction of pedestrian grade separations. The Commission administers the GCPF, which is funded by motor fuel tax money designated for rail safety improvements. The General Assembly appropriates $42 million annually for the GCPF. For more information and to see the ICC's annual Crossing Safety Improvement Program, click here.

