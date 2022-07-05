Harris Faculty Adventures
EINPresswire.com/ -- The George Bernard Shaw saying, “Those who can, do; those who can’t, teach”, does not apply to Harris Institute’s faculty of active leaders with over 60% having won awards for ‘doing what they teach’.
Martin Pilchner, who teaches Studio Design, is working on studios in Japan, Malaysia, India, Hong Kong, Miami, New York, Los Angeles, Houston, Stamford, Portland and numerous facilities across Canada. Doug McClement, who teaches ‘Producing/Engineering’, did the 5.1/stereo mixes at the 2022 JUNO Awards for Deborah Cox and Charlotte Cardin, among others. Bill King, who teaches ‘Artist Series’, was the Director of Strategy and Engagement for the ‘SING! Festival’, Rick Fenton, who teaches ‘International Marketing’, produced the ‘Jim Beam Indies’ as part of Canadian Music Week.
Stefanie Purificati, who teaches ‘Booking Agency’, was a Final Nominee for ‘Agent of the Year’ at the el Mocambo Live Music Industry Awards. Yuri Gorbachow, who teaches ‘Audi Post’, is the Music Editor for the Netflix film Marmaduke. Deryck Roche, who teaches ‘Contemporary Rhythm Production’, is one of the featured musicians. Dave Betts, who teaches ‘Music Publishing’, performed with Honeymoon Suite at the ‘Sweden Rock Festival’. Demetrius Nath, who teaches ‘Radio Promotion’, will present ‘Rock The Coliseum’ (Mississauga’s largest music festival) on July 22 and 23. Orin Isaacs, who teaches ‘Sound for TV’, was the Music Director for Luminato’s ‘Beloved’ at the Winter Garden Theatre. Terry McCarthy, who teaches ‘Broadcast Audio’, worked the Canadian Formula One Grand Prix in Montreal.
Dan Broome, who teaches ‘Music Marketing’, will present ‘The Original Wailers’ at the Midland Cultural Centre. Patrick Duffy, who teaches ‘Graphic Design’, designed the 40 th Anniversary program for CMW 2022. Anne-Marie Smith, who teaches ‘Contracts & Negotiations’, has been appointed Associate Director of the Arts Management Program. Paul Fairley, former faculty and alumni, is presenting Kempenfest, Ontario’s largest waterfront festival.
The twelve month Audio Production Program and Arts Management Program and the twenty month Music Business Professional Program start on November 14, 2022.
John Harris
