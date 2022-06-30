Landfill Levy will reduce waste, fund resource recovery

This Government is committed to addressing waste and driving a circular economy in Tasmania, and the establishment of a landfill levy in Tasmania is a key part of our plan that will benefit our State for decades and generations to come. We are committed to strengthening Tasmania’s future by delivering better outcomes for the environment and greenhouse emissions, while creating new business opportunities and jobs. Coming into effect on July 1, the landfill levy will benefit the environment and economy by reducing waste sent to landfill and providing a revenue stream to fund the delivery of the Tasmanian waste strategy going forward. Roger Jaensch, Minister for Environment, said money raised by the levy would be used to support business and jobs growth, as well as resource recovery infrastructure and grants to promote alternatives to landfilling. “Modelling suggests 130 new jobs will be created in Tasmania’s recycling industry within the first few years,” Minister Jaensch said. Spokesperson for the State’s three Regional Waste Management Groups, Sandra Ayton, said the landfill levy was a model that worked. “It’s effective as an incentive for all of us to sort our waste and recycle, re-use or repair as much as possible, plus it enables reinvestment in local waste services and infrastructure so it’s easier to do the right thing,” Ms Ayton said. “Tasmania’s Waste Management Groups support the principles of a circular economy. This ensures we value resources for as long as possible, by using products and their materials fully. "Instead of disposing in landfill, the focus is on how to re-use, repair, reprocess, and recycle, and we welcome the State Government’s reinvestment of levy funds in these areas.” A landfill levy is one of many strategies being developed by the Tasmanian Government to improve resource recovery in the state. Other initiatives include the development and implementation of a container refund scheme, grants programs, phasing out of a range of single-use plastics, and improved litter reporting systems. For more information on the Landfill Levy visit: https://nre.tas.gov.au/environmental-management/waste-and-resource-recovery-act and https://rethinkwaste.com.au/tasmanias-landfill-levy-starts-july-1/