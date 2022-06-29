Extreme Reach Earns Spot on AdExchanger’s List, The Top 50 2022 Programmatic Power Players, For 3rd Consecutive Year
Our global video ad serving solution, while robust on its own, changes the game because it's also fully integrated with creative preparation, rights management, and all other forms of delivery.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Extreme Reach (ER), the global leader in creative logistics, has been named one of AdExchanger’s Top 50 2022 Programmatic Power Players, Extreme Reach announced today. Defined by AdExchanger as the definitive list of the top agencies and strategic partners, the 50 companies represent industry players from around the world who provide invaluable resources for the buy and sell side of digital advertising.
This marks the third year that AdExchanger has published the list, and Extreme Reach is especially honored to have been selected for three years running as one of the leading solutions providers powering the programmatic industry. The Programmatic Power Players list provides the digital advertising industry with vetted resources for marketers and publishers looking to identify their next trusted business partners.
“We are very pleased to be recognized again this year by one of the most respected publications in our industry as a Programmatic Power Player,” said Extreme Reach CMO Melinda McLaughlin. "As TV and video truly converge, point solutions for various activation steps simply don't meet today's challenges. Our global video ad serving solution, while robust on its own, changes the game because it's also fully integrated with creative preparation, rights management, and all other forms of delivery. We're honored to be recognized for innovation that moves the industry forward."
Extreme Reach is MRC accredited for Digital Video Rendered Ad Impressions for Desktop, Mobile Web, Mobile In-App and CTV. To learn more about Extreme Reach’s products and services, please visit extremereach.com.
About Extreme Reach
Extreme Reach (ER) is the global leader in creative logistics. Its end-to-end technology platform moves creative at the speed of media, simplifying the activation and optimization of omnichannel campaigns for brands and agencies with unparalleled control, visibility and insights. ER’s independent video ad server has seen 10x growth over the last few years because it is integrated seamlessly with the brand’s creative portal and rights management, making ER the only end-to-end creative supply chain.
One global creative-to-media supply chain answers the challenges of a complex marketing landscape and an equally complicated infrastructure under the global advertising ecosystem. The company’s groundbreaking solution integrates all forms of linear TV and non-linear video workflow seamlessly with talent payments and rights management. Now, brands and agencies can optimize campaigns as fast as consumer consumption shifts across linear TV, CTV, OTT, addressable TV, mobile, desktop, and video-on-demand.
Extreme Reach connects brand content with consumers across media types and markets, fully illuminating the marketing supply chain for a clear view of creative usage, waste, performance and ROI.
With the 2021 acquisition of Adstream, Extreme Reach operates in 140 countries and 45 languages, with 1,100+ team members serving 93 of the top 100 global advertisers and enabling $150 billion in TV and video ad spend around the world. More than half a billion creative brand assets are managed in ER’s creative logistics platform.
