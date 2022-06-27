Krill Oil Market Report 2022-2027, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Krill Oil Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” The global krill oil market reached a value of US$ 568.2 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,075.6 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.6% during 2022-2027.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Krill, also called euphausia superb, refers to shrimp-like crustaceans that are usually found in the ocean. The oil extracted from krill is commonly available in the form of liquid, capsules, soft gels, etc. It aids in minimizing blood pressure and cholesterol levels, strengthening bones, maintaining heart health, enhancing metabolism, etc. In addition to this, krill oil contains a high amount of astaxanthin that improves immunity and reduces muscle inflammation. Consequently, it is extensively utilized in functional food and beverages, dietary supplements, pharmaceuticals, animal feed, etc.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/krill-oil-market/requestsample

Market Trends

The rising prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders and the expanding geriatric population are primarily driving the krill oil market. Additionally, the growing consumer health concerns and the widespread adoption of gelatin capsules for ensuring oil-soluble nutrient delivery with minimal gastrointestinal irritation are further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the escalating demand for krill oil in infant formula, owing to the presence of eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) that assist in improving infant brain development, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, numerous advancements in oil extraction technology and the increasing cultivation of krill fish across various geographic locations are also positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the emerging trend of pet humanization is propelling the product utilization in pet food and supplements, which is anticipated to fuel the krill oil market over the forecasted period.

Ask Analyst and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/2BDn44s

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Aker Biomarine Antarctic AS

Coastside Bio Resources

Ergomax B.V.

Krill Canada Sales Corporation

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc

Norwegian Fish Oil AS

NutriGold Inc.

NWC Naturals Inc.

Nutracode LLC

Qingdao Kangjing Marine Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Rimfrost AS

Schiff Nutrition International Inc. (Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc).

The report has segmented the market on the basis of product type, application and geography

Breakup by Product Type:

Liquid

Softgels

Capsules

Breakup by Application:

Dietary Supplements

Animal Feed

Functional Foods and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Reports

Superfoods Market

Nutricosmetics Market

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/570254779/india-cement-market-report-2022-2027-industry-share-size-price-trends-segmentation-and-forecast

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/569976548/a2-milk-market-report-2022-2027-industry-share-size-price-trends-segmentation-and-forecast

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/569826964/packaged-salad-market-report-2021-26-share-size-demand-growth-and-analysis|

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/562014446/oat-milk-market-report-2021-26-share-size-trends-growth-analysis-and-forecast

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/553627512/food-preservatives-market-report-2021-26-industry-trends-market-share-size-demand

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/570140923/beer-market-report-2022-2027-global-industry-analysis-share-size-growth-and-forecast

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/562866066/gummy-vitamins-market-2022-size-share-trends-opportunities-and-forecast-2027

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/562862638/fats-and-oils-market-2021-share-size-top-companies-analysis-growth-report-and-forecast-by-2026

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.