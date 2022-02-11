Gummy Vitamins Market 2022: Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast 2027

Gummy Vitamin Market Report

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Gummy Vitamins Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027“, The global gummy vitamins market size reached a US$6.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$8.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 5.31% during 2022-2027.

Gummy vitamins are chewable nutraceuticals that have a texture and taste like gummy candies. They are prepared using water, sugar, gelatin, corn starch, fruit-based flowers, and additional colorings. They are easy to swallow, absorb, and digest comparedtoconventionally used pills or capsules.Presently, they are available in a wide range of shapes, sizes, flavors, and colors, which are consumed by bothadults and children to increase theirintake of specific nutrients, such as calcium, magnesium,iron, and vitamin A, B, C, D, and E.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Report Metric

Historical: 2016-2021

Base Year: 2021

Forecast Year: 2022-2027

Gummy Vitamins Market Trends:

Increasing health consciousness, along with the rising awareness among the massesabout the benefits of consuming dietary supplements to maintain a healthy lifestyle, represents one of the key factorsdriving the market. Furthermore, the widespread adoption of vitamin C supplements to enhance immunity against the coronavirus (COVID-19) infection is promoting the market growth. Moreover, inflating disposable income, along with the launch of gummy vitamins in novel flavors like apple, pineapple, lime, and cherry, using natural and organic ingredients, is bolstering the market growth.

Global Gummy Vitamins Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Bayer AG, Bettera Wellness LLC, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Hero Nutritionals, Ion Labs Inc. (DCC plc), Nature's Way Products LLC. (Dr. Willmar Schwabe GmbH & Co. KG), Pfizer Inc., Pharmavite (Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd), Santa Cruz Nutritionals, SmartyPants Vitamins (Unilever plc), The Honest Company Inc. and Vitakem Nutraceutical Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on type, demographics and sales channel.

Breakup by Type:

• Single Vitamin

• Multi Vitamin

• Prebiotics and Probiotics

Breakup by Demographics:

• Children

• Adult

Breakup by Sales Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Speciality Stores

• Retail Pharmacies

• Online Stores

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

