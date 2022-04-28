Submit Release
Nutricosmetics Market Report 2022: Size, Scope, Growth, Price Trends and Forecast 2027

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Nutricosmetics Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” The global nutricosmetics market reached a value of US$ 6.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 9.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.25% during 2022-2027.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Vitamins, minerals, amino acids, plant extracts, and antioxidants are used to make nutritional supplements known as nutricosmetics. They aid in the absorption of nutrients into the bloodstream and circulation of those nutrients throughout the body, allowing the body's natural manufacturing of critical molecules to thrive. Nutricosmetics also nourish the skin from the inside out, maintain a healthy pace of skin renewal, protect the skin from environmental stresses, and regulate biochemical responses that might cause skin ageing.

Market Trends

The growing consumer consciousness about physical appearance and the rising demand for natural beauty products are driving the worldwide nutricosmetics market. Furthermore, nutricosmetics have a high demand since they provide focused and long-lasting impacts on the general health and look of the skin, hair, and nails. Furthermore, the increased prevalence of premature skin ageing as a result of stressful work schedules and poor nutritional habits is driving demand for nutricosmetics. Apart from that, the increasing availability of nutricosmetics through both online and offline retail channels would continue to propel the global market forward in the coming years.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Amway
BASF SE
Bayer AG
Beiersdorf (Maxingvest AG)
Blackmores Ltd.
Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.
Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd
Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE)
Reckitt Benckiser
Suntory Holdings Limited (Kotobuki Realty Co. Ltd.)

The report has segmented the market on the basis of ingredient, product, distribution channel and geography.

Breakup by Ingredient:

Carotenoids
Omega-3
Vitamins
Others

Breakup by Product:

Skin Care
Hair Care
Weight Management
Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Drug Stores/Pharmacies
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Specialist Stores
Online Stores
Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (United States, Canada)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa

