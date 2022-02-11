Fats and Oils Market 2021, Share, Size, Top Companies Analysis, Growth Report and Forecast by 2026

Fats and Oils Market

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Fats and Oils Market Size:Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026″, The global fats and oils market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period.

Fats and oils are triglycerides or esters of glycerol with three fatty acids that occur naturally in plants and animals. They are a rich source of essential fatty acids (EFAs) that insulate organs, provide energy, and transport vitamins A, D, E, and K through the blood.They are widely utilized for improving the taste and texture of food products and manufacturing animal feed, pharmaceuticals, biodiesel, and oleochemicals.

Report Metric

Historical: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2021-2026

Fats and Oils Market Trends:

The thriving food and beverage (F&B) industry represent one of the major factors bolstering the market growth. Apart from this, the increasing demand for oleochemicals in the production of lubricants, soaps, detergents, and paints around the world is contributing to the market growth. Moreover, key players are introducing products with no additives, preservatives and gluten,along with high protein levels. Furthermore, the rising environmental awareness among the masses and several initiatives undertaken by governments of numerous countries are driving the utilization of biodiesel.This, in turn, is creating a positive outlook for the market.

Global Fats and Oils Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Associated British Foods plc, Bunge Limited, Cargill Incorporated, Conagra Brands Inc., Fuji Oil Holding Inc., Unilever, United Plantations Berhad and Wilmar International Limited.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, type, material and end use industry.

Breakup by Type:

Oil Type

Palm Oil

Soybean Oil

Rapeseed Oil

Sunflower Oil

Olive Oil

Others

Fat Type

Butter

Shortenings and Margarine

Lard

Tallow

Others

Breakup by Application:

Food Applications

Industrial Applications

Breakup by Source:

Vegetable

Animal

Breakup by Sales Channel:

Direct Sales

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Retail Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

