Superfoods Market Report 2022-2027, Industry Share, Size, Price Trends, Segmentation and Forecast
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Superfoods Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” The global superfoods market reached a value of US$ 152.71 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 214.95 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 5.74% during 2022-2027.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Superfoods are nutrient-rich food items that are beneficial for maintaining the overall health and wellbeing of individuals. They contain a substantial amount of vitamins, minerals, fibers, fatty acids, and antioxidants. They help boost immunity, enhance metabolism, energy level, and heart health, improve digestion, make bones and muscles stronger, and reduce the effects of aging. As a result, they are widely used in preparing value-added food products, such as dairy, bakery items, instant food mixes, confectionaries, and breakfast cereals.
Get Sample Report with Detail COVID-19 Impact Analysis – https://www.imarcgroup.com/superfoods-market/requestsample
Market Trends
The increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases, such as diabetes and heart-related ailments, is catalyzing the demand for superfoods. In addition, the rising awareness among individuals about the benefits of healthy and nutritious foods in preventing the risk of life-threatening disorders is positively influencing the market. Apart from this, the rising obesity rate is leading to the increasing adoption of food products with high nutrient content and less calorie count. Furthermore, the rising consumption of smoothies and diet juices is increasing the demand for fruits and vegetables, which, in turn, is propelling the market growth.
Buy Full Report with Detail Analysis with COVID-19 Impact – https://bit.ly/3nprkYC
List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company
Creative Nature Ltd
Del Monte Pacific Ltd
Healthy Truth
Nature’s Superfoods LLP
Navitas LLC
Nutrisure Limited (Supernutrients)
Rhythm Superfoods LLC
Suncore Foods Inc
Sunfood Corporation
Superlife Co. Pte. Ltd.
The report has segmented the market on the basis of product type, application, distribution channel and geography.
Breakup by Product Type:
Fruits
Vegetables
Grains & Seeds
Herbs & Roots
Meat
Others
Breakup by Application:
Bakery and Confectionery
Beverages
Supplements
Convenience/Ready-to-Eat Foods
Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Convenience Stores
Specialty Stores
Independent Small Grocery Stores
Online Sales
Others
Breakup by Geography:
North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
Middle East & Africa
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2016-2021)
Market Outlook (2022- 2027)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Related Reports by IMARC Group
http://www.einnews.com/pr_news/569846880/dairy-processing-equipment-market-2021-growth-share-size-demand-and-future-scope-2026-imarc-group
https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/564254433/food-thickeners-market-research-report-2021-size-share-trends-and-forecast-to-2026
https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/563959399/food-intolerance-products-market-report-2021-26-size-growth-trends-share-and-forecast
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/562866066/gummy-vitamins-market-2022-size-share-trends-opportunities-and-forecast-2027
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/562862638/fats-and-oils-market-2021-share-size-top-companies-analysis-growth-report-and-forecast-by-2026
https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/562231772/alcohol-ingredients-market-size-2021-2026-global-industry-trends-share-growth-opportunity-and-forecast
https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/554694092/fish-oil-market-2021-26-size-share-price-trends-and-research-report
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/557302458/krill-oil-market-report-2021-26-size-share-outlook-sales-revenue-demand-and-forecast
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here