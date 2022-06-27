Bombora Named One of AdExchanger’s 2022 Top 50 Programmatic Power Players
B2B Intent Data Leader Honored as One of the Best Agencies, Tech Providers and Partners for AdvertisersNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bombora, the leading provider of B2B Intent data, is one of the 2022 Top 50 Programmatic Power Players, according to AdExchanger, the award-winning media and events company covering programmatic advertising and the data-driven marketing technology ecosystem.
The 2022 Programmatic Power Players list recognizes the leading agencies, solutions providers and strategic partners powering the programmatic industry. AdExchanger’s editors evaluated each entry based on the strength and breadth of its offerings, its documented case studies and client references.
“Bombora’s Intent data has been adopted across the digital advertising ecosystem by marketers who are focused on data quality and measurable outcomes,” said Erik Matlick, co-founder and CEO of Bombora. “Being named as one of the 50 best companies in this ecosystem is not only recognition for us, but for our agency, publisher and platform partners as well."
Bombora’s Company Surge® data tells marketing and sales leaders about which businesses are researching the products or services that they and their competitors sell. With this understanding, sales and marketing teams can be more relevant and consistent and improve performance across all activities.
Bombora works with brands and agencies to increase the ROI of their programmatic investments. By overlayering targeting parameters and Bombora’s Company Surge® Intent data, Bombora ensures their client’s ads are relevant and timely. These audiences Bombora provides can be used across Programmatic Display & Video, Paid Social, Native and Advanced TV.
About Bombora
Bombora tells businesses which companies are researching their products and services. With this understanding, sales and marketing teams can be more relevant and consistent and improve performance across all activities. This intent-driven approach revolutionizes the way businesses market and sell to other businesses through transparent data built on an ecosystem of quality, collaboration and innovation. With direct integrations with dozens of leading data and media-buying platforms, Bombora is building a world in which business buyers value sales and marketing for its relevance, timeliness and accuracy. To learn more, visit www.bombora.com.
