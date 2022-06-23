SDDOT and Meade County Seek Public Input into Meade County Master Transportation Plan Study

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, June 22, 2022

RAPID CITY, S.D. - The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT), in collaboration with Meade County, will hold public meeting open houses to gather public input on the draft Meade County Master Transportation Plan. These public meetings will be held at 5:30 p.m. on the following dates and locations:

Tues., June 28 American Legion Post #311 101 Pine St. Piedmont

Wed., June 29 Meade County Erskine Building 1300 Sherman St. Sturgis

The draft Meade County Master Transportation Plan addresses a full range of transportation options and issues, including pedestrian, bicycle, transit, freight, and automobile. The purpose for the public meetings is to inform the public of the plan’s recommendations and to record any comments and/or concerns the public may have on those recommendations that will determine the future look of Meade County’s roadway, bus / transit, bicycle and pedestrian systems.

For those who cannot attend the meeting or desire additional information on the study, information will be made available online after the public meeting at https://klj.mysocialpinpoint.com/meade-county-transportation-plan.

The public meetings will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at each location indicated. The opportunity to present written comments will be provided. Written comments will be accepted until Thursday, July 14, 2022.

Notice is further given to individuals with disabilities that this open house is being held in a physically accessible place. Any individuals with disabilities who will require a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in the open house should submit a request to the department’s ADA Coordinator at 605-773-3540 or 1-800-877-1113 (Telecommunication Relay Services for the Deaf). Please request the accommodations no later than two business days prior to the meeting in order to ensure accommodations are available.

Written and verbal comments will be accepted from June 28 through July 14, 2022.

For more information, contact Steve Gramm, Planning Squad Leader, at (605) 773-3281 or by email at steve.gramm@state.sd.us.

