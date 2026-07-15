Pipe Replacement and Asphalt Paving Project Scheduled to Begin on S.D. Highway 471 Near Edgemont

For Immediate Release:

Wednesday, July 15, 2026

Contact:

Matt “Rip” Rippentrop, Project Engineer, 605-981-5089

EDGEMONT, S.D. – On Thursday, July 16, 2026, a pipe replacement project will begin on S.D. Highway 471 near Edgemont. During the project’s pipe replacement, motorists should expect single lanes of traffic controlled with the usage of stop signs.

The project will then move to the asphalt milling phase. Tentatively asphalt milling will begin on Tuesday Aug. 11, 2026, for eight and one-half miles between the south side of Edgemont to Provo on S. D. Highway 471 and approximately one-half mile on S.D. Highway 18P located on the east side of Edgemont. This phase of the project will take approximately four days to complete. Asphalt paving on the project is scheduled to begin on Monday, Aug. 17, 2026, and will be complete in three weeks.

Traffic Impacts:

Both the asphalt milling and paving portion of the project will use a pilot car and flaggers to guide traffic. Motorists should expect delays.

In early September, additional project work will include placing 12.5 miles of base course on Highway 471 from Provo to the intersection of Highway 471 and Highway 71. This will be completed in approximately three weeks.

The prime contractor for this $4 million project is Western Construction of Rapid City, SD. The overall project completion date is Friday, Nov. 6, 2026.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

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