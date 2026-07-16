Closure Scheduled for S.D. Highway 11 and 258th Street Intersection Near Corson

For Immediate Release:

Thursday, July 16, 2026

Contact:

Matthew Glines, Project Engineer, 605-220-6798

CORSON, S.D. – On Wednesday, July 22, 2026, the intersection of S.D. Highway 11 and 258th Street (County Highway 130) will close to complete grading and asphalt pavement. This intersection is anticipated to be closed until Friday, Oct. 16, 2026.

Traffic Detour Options:

Two detours for Highway 11 traffic will be provided:

484 th Avenue (County Highway 109), 258 th Street (County Highway 130), 486 th Avenue (County Highway 105), Interstate 90 (exit 410) Valley Springs: and

254th Street (County Highway 122), 478th Avenue (County Highway 121), I-90 (exit 402) Veterans Parkway.

The prime contractor for this $14.9 million project is Runge Enterprises, Inc. of Sioux Falls, SD. The overall project completion date is July 2027.

Featured Project Information:

Find additional project information, including project timelines, photos, frequently asked questions, and detour maps at https://dot.sd.gov/brandon11.



About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to provide a safe and efficient public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

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