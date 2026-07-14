SDDOT to Host Information Meeting for U.S. Highway 16/16B/Catron Boulevard Interchange Construction Project in Rapid City

For Immediate Release:

Wednesday, July 15, 2026

Contact:

Steve Palmer, Rapid City Area Engineering Supervisor, 605-394-2244

RAPID CITY, S.D. – On Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026, the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) will hold an informational meeting at 5 p.m. to share information on the background and phases for the U.S. Highway 16​/16B/Catron Boulevard interchange construction project in Rapid City.

The construction information meeting will take place in the event room at Black Hills Energy, located at 7001 Mount Rushmore Rd. in Rapid City.

A pre-recorded presentation will be playing throughout the evening. Project staff will be available to answer questions about construction timelines and impacts for commuters and adjacent businesses.

The project area includes the intersection of Highway 16/16B and Catron Interchange and a portion of Promise Road. Construction is anticipated to take place from later this year through late 2032.

Individuals needing assistance, pursuant to the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), should contact the SDDOT ADA Coordinator (605-773-3540) two business days prior to the meeting in order to ensure accommodations are available. For any in-person meeting, notice is further given to individuals with disabilities that the meeting is being held in a physically accessible location.

Featured Project Page:

Find additional information on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/us16corridor.

Sign Up for Text Notifications:

Subscribe to a free text-in service to get live updates on major traffic changes. To subscribe, simply text US16Corridor to 605-566-4041. Subscribers can unsubscribe at any time.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to provide a safe and efficient public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

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