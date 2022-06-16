Nerve Regeneration and Repair Market is Expected to Reach USD 23.87 billion by 2029
These nerves are fragile and easily damaged, and hence can interfere with the brain's ability to communicate with muscles and organs. Global nerve regeneration and repair market was valued at USD 9.97 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 23.87 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 10.72% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.
Key Market Players mentioned in this report:
Stryker (US)
Collagen Matrix, Inc. (US)
Axogen Corporation. (US)
Checkpoint Surgical, Inc. (US)
Polyganics (Netherlands)
Synovis Micro Companies Alliance, Inc. (US)
Medtronic Plc. (US)
Boston Scientific (US)
Abbott (US)
LivaNova PLC (UK)
Nerve Regeneration and Repair Market Dynamics
This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:
Incidence of Nerve Injuries
The increase in the number of nerve injuries is one of the major factors driving the growth of the nerve regeneration and repair market.
Geriatric Population
The rise in the geriatric population accelerate the market growth as the elderly population is more prone to neurological and epidemic disorders.
Government Support
The surge in government support for neurologic disorder research in funds and investments further influences the market.
Opportunities
Furthermore, the research in neurology extends profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Also, potential of stem cell therapy in nerve repair and regeneration will further expand the market.
Nerve Regeneration and Repair Market, By Region:
Global Nerve Regeneration and Repair market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product as referenced above.
The countries covered in the Nerve Regeneration and Repair market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
North America dominates the Nerve Regeneration and Repair market because of the rise in the cases of arrhythmic diseases, favorable reimbursement policies for patients, high demand for advanced treatment methods and developed healthcare infrastructure in the region. Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow in the forecast period due to the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, increase in adoption of advanced digital devices, large population and launch of new innovative products.
Table of Contents: Global Nerve Regeneration and Repair Market
1 Introduction
2 Market Segmentation
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insight
5 Market Overview
6 Covid-19 Impact on Nerve Regeneration and Repair in Healthcare Industry
7 Global Nerve Regeneration and Repair Market, by Product Type
8 Global Nerve Regeneration and Repair Market, by Modality
9 Global Nerve Regeneration and Repair Market, by Type
10 Global Nerve Regeneration and Repair Market, by Mode
11 Global Nerve Regeneration and Repair Market, by End User
12 Global Nerve Regeneration and Repair Market, by Geography
13 Global Nerve Regeneration and Repair Market, Company Landscape
14 Swot Analysis
15 Company Profiles
16 Questionnaire
17 Related Reports
Global Nerve Regeneration and Repair Market Scope and Market Size
The nerve regeneration and repair market is segmented on the basis of product, indication, application, and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Product
Neurostimulation
Neuromodulation Devices
Biomaterials
On the basis of product, the nerve regeneration and repair market is segmented into neurostimulation and neuromodulation devices and biomaterials.
Indication
Failed Back Surgery Syndrome
Parkinson's Disease
Urinary Incontinence
Epilepsy
Gastroparesis, Nerve Repair
Grafting
On the basis of indication, the nerve regeneration and repair market is segmented into failed back surgery syndrome, Parkinson's disease, urinary incontinence, epilepsy, gastroparesis, nerve repair, grafting.
Application
Neurostimulation
Neuromodulation Surgeries
Neurorrhaphy
Nerve Grafting
Stem Cell Therapy
On the basis of application, the nerve regeneration and repair market is segmented into neurostimulation and neuromodulation surgeries, neurorrhaphy, nerve grafting, and stem cell therapy.
End-User
Hospitals and Clinics
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
On the basis of end-user, the nerve regeneration and repair market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgical centers.
