Senate Bill 1152 Printer's Number 1795

Senate Bill 1152
(b) Limitations.--
(1) Information about overdose incidents reported to the
system by an individual or entity other than a law
enforcement officer may not be used for a criminal
investigation or prosecution of any individual who satisfies
the exemption from criminal liability contained in section
13.7 of the act of April 14, 1972 (P.L.233, No.64), known as
The Controlled Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act. The
reporting of information about overdose incidents as provided
for in this act does not diminish the protections afforded by
section 13.7 of the The Controlled Substance, Drug, Device
and Cosmetic Act.
(2) Except for the sharing of personally identifying
information, the sharing of overdose incident information
collected by the system by, between and among governmental
agencies, programs and nongovernmental organizations whose
missions include the mitigation of illegal substance use,
trafficking, treatment, harm reduction and recovery support
is permissible under this act.
Section 7. Funding.
(a) Federal funds.--The Pennsylvania State Police shall
pursue all Federal funding for the initial start-up and ongoing
activities required under this act.
(b) Receipt of funding.--The Pennsylvania State Police may
receive gifts, grants and endowments from public or private
sources as may be made from time to time, in trust or otherwise,
for the use and benefit of the purposes of this act and expend
the same or any income derived from it according to the terms of
the gifts, grants or endowments.
Section 8. Effective date.
