Reworked Releases The 2022 State of the Digital Workplace Report
The seventh edition of the annual report reveals insights from more than 1,200 executives and uncovers how digital workplace trends are changing over time.
Where we were ..is not where we are today – or even where we hoped we might be at this point. The nuances of the digital workplace and identifying ownership of the initiatives make it a challenge.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reworked, a leading native digital publication by Simpler Media Group (SMG) that covers the r/evoution of work, announced today the release of its latest report, The 2022 State of the Digital Workplace, which provides an authoritative portrait of a collective digital workplace journey.
— Sarah Kimmell, VP of Research, Simpler Media Group
This is the seventh annual report of its kind and the findings reflect the survey results from more than 1,200 enterprise-level digital workplace executives and practitioners who submitted their responses between early February and mid-March 2022. The report highlights the current state of the digital workplace - the challenges and opportunities - and offers insight into what’s next and how companies are navigating the hybrid age.
Key takeaways from the report include:
- The number of fully remote workplaces has doubled. Organizations committing to a fully remote future have doubled from 5% to 10%. While time will tell if this trend continues, it could be a tipping point as more hybrid workplaces go fully digital.
- Perceptions of the digital workplace’s importance may have peaked but remain high. In fact, 72% of organizations say the digital workplace is extremely or very important, but it’s the first time this measure declined in the past few years. This is likely a slight pullback as a result of two years of increased investments in the digital workplace.
- The digital workplace “to-do” list looks long. The results show that 26% of organizations regard their digital workplace as fully mature, meaning 74% believe there is still room to grow; teams still have a lot of work to do.
- Digital workplace teams are actively planning to invest. Over half (52%) of organizations are actively planning digital workplace projects, from making the business case to gathering requirements, a figure that has doubled over the past year.
- Digital workplace tools and technologies just got better…again. The report shows that 80% of organizations say their ecosystem of digital workplace tools is working well or is satisfactory, rising each year since 2019, when the comparative figure was only 50%.
In the introduction to the report, SMG’s CEO Brice Dunwoodie wrote, “The pandemic has undoubtedly proved to be a catalyst, but many of the trends we see were already in flight.” He went on to explain, “Adoption has scaled, tools have improved, and digital workplace teams have advanced. And perceptions have changed — the digital workplace is a priority area.”
In addition, SMG’s VP of Research, Sarah Kimmell, commented, “The workplace is changing. But where we were even just a year ago is not where we are today – or even where we hoped we might be at this point. The nuances of the digital workplace and identifying ownership of the initiatives make it a challenge.” She continued, “But it’s essential to understand that the digital workplace encompasses all digital touchpoints and enables hybrid remote work arrangements.”
Download the full report, which is available on the Reworked website.
About Simpler Media Group
Publishing
Simpler Media Group (SMG) is a B2B technology information and research services company serving a 7 million+ strong community of global digital business leaders. Our Mission: Advance the careers of our members via top-tier knowledge and networking. Our flagship publication, CMSWire, is complemented by our Reworked publication and our Digital Experience Summit and Digital Workplace Experience conference series.
Research
The research division produces a range of annual state of the industry reports, quarterly market segment guides and a range of focused industry insights briefs. We offer performance marketing, custom research, content development and custom event production services directly to our clients.
Events
The DX Summit conference series draws together the world’s top enterprise digital customer experience professionals and provides unique visibility into the most successful teams, practices and technology stacks.
The Digital Workplace experience conference series gathers the top enterprise workplace, learning and employee experience professionals for a unique opportunity to see inside the world’s most advanced and successful workplaces.
Awards
SMG’s annual IMPACT Awards include the “Employee Experience Leader of the Year” and “Customer Experience Leader of the Year” which recognize the important work and impact of senior employee and customer experience leaders.
###
Jen Crompton
WIT Strategy
4152549086 ext.
email us here