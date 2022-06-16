Area Development’s Data Delivers Multi-Million-Dollar Leads for Its Advertisers
Innovative niche B2B publisher uses Planning and Measurement Suite to generate bespoke 360-degree performance platforms for customers
Recently we shared a lead with a customer that led to a significant project, generating millions of dollars in investment. The initial lead for that project was generated using Bombora insights.”JERICHO, NY, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Publishers looking to entice and keep great B2B advertisers should take advantage of the new Planning and Measurement Suite from Bombora. That’s the word from Area Development, a publisher whose audience comprises C-level executives who make decisions about facility planning, site selection, business expansion, and relocations.
— Area Development Digital Media Manager Justin Shea
B2B buying cycles are typically 6-18 months — and it’s usually companies, not individuals, that make purchasing decisions. So Bombora built the Planning and Measurement Suite to range far beyond traditional Click-Through Rate data. The data from Bombora’s publisher coop tells advertisers exactly what kind of companies are seeing their ads — and exactly what products and solutions those companies are looking to buy.
“Our advertisers know and trust our audience,” said Area Development Digital Media Manager Justin Shea. “But they weren't always able to understand the ROI on their ad spend, or do anything tangible with the results. After we built a dashboard layering Bombora’s data over our own first-party data, we were able to give our advertising partners a much more granular view of who’s seeing their ads. Recently we shared a lead with a customer that led to a significant economic development project, creating hundreds of new jobs and generating millions of dollars in investment. It’s pretty cool that the initial lead for that project was generated using Bombora insights.”
Area Development uses the Planning and Measurement Suite to deliver a true customized reporting solution for each of its customers. Area Development can now easily tell its advertisers not just how many companies saw their ad, but exactly what kinds of companies, and from which industries. For example, the dashboard may show that 79% of the companies reached by the ad have fewer than 500 employees — or that a third of the companies reached are in either Manufacturing or Business Services. Within each industry, the Suite shows exactly which companies showed the most interest — and may thus be most interested in a major purchase. Finally, it also tells them exactly which products or services are of greatest interest to each company — telling their salespeople exactly where to focus.
“Publishers need to be able to show brands and agencies the value of advertising on their sites,” said Bombora CEO Erik Matlick. “We created the Planning and Measurement Suite to enable publishers to give marketers a much richer level of detail — so the marketers will know how well their campaigns are working, and how they might tweak them. We’re very gratified to learn that the Planning and Measurement Suite is benefiting quality publishers like Area Development.”
About Bombora
Bombora tells businesses which companies are researching their products and services. With this understanding, sales and marketing teams can be more relevant and consistent and improve performance across all activities. This intent-driven approach revolutionizes the way businesses market and sell to other businesses through transparent data built on an ecosystem of quality, collaboration and innovation. With direct integrations with dozens of leading data and media-buying platforms, Bombora is building a world in which business buyers value sales and marketing for its relevance, timeliness and accuracy. To learn more, visit bombora.com.
