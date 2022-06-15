Bombora is named one of the Best Workplaces in New York™ in 2022 by Great Place to Work® & Fortune Magazine, Ranking #45
95% of Bombora’s employees said Bombora is a great place to work, putting the company on the prestigious list for the second year in a row
We invest continually in Bombora’s company culture, with sustainability at the core. These investments in our people pay off every day, and we’re gratified to receive this recognition.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Great Place to Work and Fortune Magazine have honored Bombora as one of this year’s Best Workplaces in New York. This is Bombora’s second time being named to this prestigious list, and it came in at 45th place this year among small and medium-sized companies. Earning a spot means that Bombora is one of the best companies to work for headquartered in New York.
— Bombora CEO and Cofounder Erik Matlick
This year’s Best Workplaces in New York award is based on employee feedback collected through America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study of over 1 million employee survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million U.S. employees. In that survey, 95% of Bombora’s employees said Bombora is a great place to work. This number is 67% higher than the average U.S. company.
“We invest continually in Bombora’s company culture, with sustainability at the core,” said Bombora CEO and Cofounder Erik Matlick. “We organize beach cleanups to get our people working together outside to help the environment. Our employee led Upwell initiative guides us towards improving Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. We practice and advocate for sustainable marketing via reduced physical and digital waste. We embrace and promote ethical data stewardship. These investments in our people pay off every day, and we’re gratified to receive this recognition for the quality of life our team has been able to build. We’re honored to be named one of the Best Workplaces in New York.™”
The Best Workplaces in New York list is highly competitive. Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization and headquartered in the New York metropolitan statistical area.
Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.
“As employee demands and expectations have dramatically changed over the past year, these companies have risen to the occasion—and it’s not been easy,” says Kim Peters, executive vice president of global recognition, research & strategic partnerships at Great Place to Work. “Their hard work and dedication to listen to and care for the well-being of every employee, and support them in a way that’s meaningful to all, is the standard all organizations will be held to.”
Bombora also ranked as a Best Workplace last year. At least 96% of its employees agreed then that the company’s facilities contribute to a good working environment; that they can take time off from work when they think it’s necessary; that when they join the company they are made to feel welcome; and that people celebrate special events and care about each other here.
About Bombora
Bombora tells businesses which companies are researching their products and services. With this understanding, sales and marketing teams can be more relevant and consistent and improve performance across all activities. This intent-driven approach revolutionizes the way businesses market and sell to other businesses through transparent data built on an ecosystem of quality, collaboration and innovation. With direct integrations with dozens of leading data and media-buying platforms, Bombora is building a world in which business buyers value sales and marketing for its relevance, timeliness and accuracy. To learn more, visit www.bombora.com.
About the Best Workplaces in New York™
Great Place to Work selected the Best Workplaces in New York by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from its study of thousands of companies representing more than 6.1 million U.S. employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Companies must be headquartered in the state of New York to be eligible. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey. Read the full methodology.
About Great Place to Work®
Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, it has surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Its employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything it does is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.
