T.H.R.I.V.E. Emerging Leaders Reimagined ProgramJul05

The U.S. Small Business Administration announced the launch of the 2022 T.H.R.I.V.E. Emerging Leaders Reimagined program for executives of small businesses to increase their growth opportunities. Recruitment for the 2022 training cycle is currently underway. Interested small business owners can learn more regarding eligibility, how to apply and class schedules at SBATHRIVE. The T.H.R.I.V.E. Emerging Leaders Reimagined is an executive-level training series intended to give ambitious small business leaders a challenging opportunity to accelerate their growth through targeted training. T.H.R.I.V.E. Emerging Leaders Reimagined revolutionizes the rich history of executive-level training for small businesses poised for growth.

This innovative program is an intense 6-month course that includes in-person, self-paced, instruction, mentoring and class room time. The 2022 cohorts run from July 5 through December 16. Training includes 33 hours of core online learning and 11 in‑person live sessions over six months. Anticipate 100 total hours of combined learning, homework, and coaching/mentoring time. The format promotes an eco-system of business connections among business peers, city leaders, and financial communities. Over 5,000 small business owners around the country have completed the program.

Learn more.