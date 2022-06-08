Senate Resolution 285 Printer's Number 1730

PENNSYLVANIA, June 8 - landfills; and

WHEREAS, Increased investment in recycling infrastructure

assists in reversing the trend toward using landfills; and

WHEREAS, Education of consumers on recycling and new

recycling operations create good-paying jobs and promote

increased circularity in the interest of sustainability;

therefore be it

RESOLVED, That the Senate direct the Joint State Government

Commission to conduct an assessment and analysis of public and

private recycling infrastructure and operations across the

Commonwealth, including:

(1) consulting with representatives from a diverse array

of backgrounds, including, but not limited to, State agency

officials, nongovernmental organizations and industry experts

from both the recycling and manufacturing communities;

(2) a review of recycling infrastructure investment

strategies adopted by other states, including public-private

partnerships, industry-managed product collection strategies

and other legislative approaches to the management of

plastics and other recyclable products, particularly

packaging; and

(3) providing suggestions for statutory provisions to

promote environmental stewardship across this Commonwealth

through public policy while avoiding unintended consequences

experienced by other jurisdictions;

and be it further

RESOLVED, That the Joint State Government Commission issue a

report of its findings, along with any statutory or regulatory

recommendations, to the General Assembly within seven 12 months

of the adoption of this resolution.

20220SR0285PN1730 - 2 -

