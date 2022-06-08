Senate Resolution 285 Printer's Number 1730
PENNSYLVANIA, June 8 - landfills; and
WHEREAS, Increased investment in recycling infrastructure
assists in reversing the trend toward using landfills; and
WHEREAS, Education of consumers on recycling and new
recycling operations create good-paying jobs and promote
increased circularity in the interest of sustainability;
therefore be it
RESOLVED, That the Senate direct the Joint State Government
Commission to conduct an assessment and analysis of public and
private recycling infrastructure and operations across the
Commonwealth, including:
(1) consulting with representatives from a diverse array
of backgrounds, including, but not limited to, State agency
officials, nongovernmental organizations and industry experts
from both the recycling and manufacturing communities;
(2) a review of recycling infrastructure investment
strategies adopted by other states, including public-private
partnerships, industry-managed product collection strategies
and other legislative approaches to the management of
plastics and other recyclable products, particularly
packaging; and
(3) providing suggestions for statutory provisions to
promote environmental stewardship across this Commonwealth
through public policy while avoiding unintended consequences
experienced by other jurisdictions;
and be it further
RESOLVED, That the Joint State Government Commission issue a
report of its findings, along with any statutory or regulatory
recommendations, to the General Assembly within seven 12 months
of the adoption of this resolution.
