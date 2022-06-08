Senate Bill 1183 Printer's Number 1731

PENNSYLVANIA, June 8 - chapter, it is unlawful to operate a snowmobile, dirt bike or an

ATV on any street or highway which is not designated and posted

as a snowmobile, dirt bike or an ATV road by the governmental

agency having jurisdiction.

(b) Emergency and bridge crossings.--A snowmobile, dirt bike

or an ATV may be operated on highways and streets:

(1) During periods of emergency when so declared by a

policy agency having jurisdiction.

(2) When necessary to cross a bridge or culvert.

(c) Crossing street or highway.--A snowmobile, dirt bike or

an ATV may make a direct crossing of a street or highway upon

compliance with the following requirements:

(1) The crossing is made at an angle of approximately 90

degrees to the direction of the highway and at a place where

no obstruction prevents a quick and safe crossing.

(2) The snowmobile, dirt bike or ATV is brought to a

complete stop before crossing the shoulder or main-traveled

way of the highway.

(3) The driver yields the right-of-way to all oncoming

traffic which constitutes an immediate hazard.

(4) In crossing a divided highway, the crossing is made

only at an intersection of such highway with another public

street or highway.

(d) Penalties.-- Except as provided under subsection (e), a

dirt bike or all-terrain vehicle operated on any public street,

highway or right-of-way in a city of the first class, second

class, second class A or third class or a borough in violation

of this section shall be designated as prima facie contraband

subject to forfeiture in accordance with 42 Pa.C.S. § 5803

(relating to asset forfeiture).

