Submit Release
News Search

There were 910 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,260 in the last 365 days.

Congressman Alex Mooney introduces legislation to prevent Biden Administration from federalizing state elections

Washington, D.C. – Today, Congressman Alex X. Mooney introduced legislation that would nullify President Biden’s Executive Order 14019 (misleadingly titled, "Promoting Access to Voting") and limit federal overreach by the executive branch into state election administration.

This legislation comes on the heels of West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner's request to rescind the Executive Order directing federal agencies to make plans to conduct state-level voter registration services.

Secretary Warner has been a leader in ensuring West Virginia conducts free and fair elections and has visited Capitol Hill to advocate for state election security. Congressman Mooney and Secretary Warner have both advocated for election integrity and for allowing each state to remain in control of its elections as was intended by the Founding Fathers in the Constitution.

“The federal government has no business forcing itself into West Virginia’s voter registration process,” said Congressman Alex Mooney. “I am proud to introduce this bill in Congress to return sole authority on this issue to the states, where it belongs. The Biden Administration’s Executive Order really is a directive to put plans into place through which the federal government duplicates state voter registration activities and could further undermine confidence in our elections.”

“State legislatures are the appropriate places to have these discussions," said West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner. "This Executive Order is an improper federal overreach."

“This misplaced initiative will ultimately duplicate and complicate existing state programs, and without a state requesting such assistance, the directive will be unlawful and unnecessary. These actions from the Biden Administration are not based in our Constitution nor are these federal agencies Congressionally authorized to engage in voter registration activity by federal law,” Warner said.

BACKGROUND: Secretary Warner recently penned a letter to President Biden asking the President to rescind the Executive Order and to keep the federal government out of the states’ voter registration process.

A copy of Secretary Warner's letter to President Biden can be viewed HERE.

For more information please contact:

Ryan Kelly
Communications Director
U.S. Congressman Alex X. Mooney (WV-02)
Office: 202-225-2711

Mike Queen
Deputy Chief of Staff & Director of Communications
Office of WV Secretary of State Mac Warner
Office: (304) 558-6000

You just read:

Congressman Alex Mooney introduces legislation to prevent Biden Administration from federalizing state elections

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.