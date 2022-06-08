Digital Health Technologies Market by Technology, Application, Size, Growth and To Expected to Reach 68.17 billion
Digital Health Technologies Market Growth, Segment, Trends, Developing Technologies and IBM, Agfa-Gevaert Group and AbbottNEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The digital health technologies market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 68.17 billion by 2028 and will grow at a CAGR of 4.80% in the above-mentioned forecast period.
Digital health technologies are the merger of digital and genomic technologies. These technologies are largely used for health and healthcare to improve the efficiency of healthcare delivery, to make medicines more specific and resourceful.
Market Overview:
The rise in artificial intelligence, IoT, and big data is amongst the significant factors expected to fuel the growth and demand of digital health technologies market. In addition, the rise in adoption of digital healthcare and technological advancements in digital health technologies are also anticipated to push the growth in the global digital health technologies market over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Likewise, the high adoption of mobile health applications and supportive initiatives and increase in strategic alliances are also projected to lift the growth of the market. Furthermore, the high penetration of smartphones and improving healthcare IT infrastructure in industrialized nations are also expected to act as significant factors which will flourish the growth of the digital health technologies market.
The rapid increase in venture capital investments, rise in healthcare expenditure and the increase in need for digital healthcare services in emerging economies are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for the digital health technologies market in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.
However, the high capital expenditure and maintenance requirement and security concerns regarding patient data are estimated to limit the growth of the digital health technologies market, whereas, the digital health technology is unable to deliver the promised results which can challenge the growth of the digital health technologies market.
This digital health technologies market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the digital health technologies market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.
Major Players Covered in Digital Health Technologies Market:
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
AT&T Intellectual Property
Cerner Corporation
athenahealth, Inc.
BioTelemetry, Inc.
eClinicalWorks
Agfa-Gevaert Group
Allscripts Healthcare, LLC
Epic Systems Corporation
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Abbott
Bosch Healthcare Solutions GmbH
Bayer AG
Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
OMRON Corporation
AdvancedMD, Inc.
iHealth Labs Inc.
IBM
Global Digital Health Technologies Market Scope and Market Size
The digital health technologies market is segmented on the basis of technology, delivery mode, component, application and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.
On the basis of technology, the digital health technologies market is segmented into telehealthcare, mhealth, health analytics and digital health systems. Telehealthcare has further been segmented into telecare and telehealth. Telecare has further been sub-segmented into activity monitoring and remote medication management. Telehealth has further been sub-segmented into LTC monitoring and video consultation. mHealth has further been segmented into wearables and apps. Wearables have further been sub-segmented into BP monitor, glucose meter, pulse oximeter, sleep apnea monitors, neurological monitors and others. Apps have further been sub-segmented into medical apps and fitness apps. Digital health systems have further been segmented into electronic health records and e-prescribing systems.
The digital health technologies market can is segmented on the basis of delivery mode into on-premise and cloud-based.
The component segment of the digital health technologies market is segmented into software, services and hardware.
Based on application, the digital health technologies market is segmented into cardiology, diabetes, neurology, sleep apnea, oncology and others.
Based on end user, the digital health technologies market is segmented into healthcare providers, healthcare payers, pharmaceutical companies and others.
Digital Health Technologies Market Country Level Analysis
The digital health technologies market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, technology, delivery mode, component, application and end user as referenced above.
The countries covered in the digital health technologies market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
North America region leads the digital health technologies market owing to the increase in healthcare costs, high adoption of smartphones, advancements in coverage networks and rapid surge in demand for tele-healthcare services. Asia-Pacific is expected to expand at a significant growth rate over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 because of the rapid rise in smartphone penetration, high adoption of smart wearable devices and an increase in demand for EMRs and EHRs.
The country section of the digital health technologies market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration
The digital health technologies market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment, installed base of different kind of products for digital health technologies market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the digital health technologies market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2019.
Reasons to Buy of this Market Research Report:
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2029
Detailed information on factors that will assist market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of market vendors
Table of Content:
Introduction
Research Scope
Market Segmentation
Research Methodology
Definitions and Assumptions
Executive Summary
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Market Restraints
Market Opportunities
Key Insights
Impact of COVID-19
Key Findings / Summary
Continued…
Data Bridge Market Research is a leader in advanced formative research. We take pride in servicing our existing and new customers with data and analysis that match and suits their goal. The report can be customized to include price trend analysis of target brands understanding the market for additional countries (ask for the list of countries), clinical trial results data, literature review, refurbished market and product base analysis. Market analysis of target competitors can be analyzed from technology-based analysis to market portfolio strategies. We can add as many competitors that you require data about in the format and data style you are looking for. Our team of analysts can also provide you data in crude raw excel files pivot tables (Factbook) or can assist you in creating presentations from the data sets available in the report.
