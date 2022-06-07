Knee Osteoarthritis Market 2022-Key Manufacturers, Industry Demand, Size, Share, CAGR of 9.30%, Trends Analysis 2029
“Knee Osteoarthritis Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Industry Demands and Forecast 2022 To 2029” A new report added by DBMR to its research database.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The market study of Knee Osteoarthritis Market 2022 Global Industry research report supports minimize the risks of uncertainties and aids in taking sound decisions. Knee Osteoarthritis report presents you analysis of market size, share, and growth, trends, and cost structure, statistical and comprehensive data of the global market. Knee Osteoarthritis Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry. This report comprises of historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. The market analysis and competitor analysis helps the firm in determining the range in terms of sizes, colours, designs, and prices, etc within which its products are to be offered to the consumers. The competitive landscape section of the report gives clear insight into the market share analysis of key industry players. Moreover, a clear understanding of the products, services and business model has been accomplished while forming a large scale Knee Osteoarthritis market report.
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the Knee Osteoarthritis Market was valued at USD 5.9 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 12.02 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 9.30% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.
Get Exclusive Sample PDF of This Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-knee-osteoarthritis-market
Market Analysis and Size
In recent years, the knee osteoarthritis market is anticipated to grow rapidly during the forecast period. According to the World Health Organization, around 10% to 15% of all persons over the age of 60 have osteoarthritis, with women having a higher prevalence than males. According to the United Nations, adults over the age of 60 will make up more than 20% of the global population by 2050. A conservative estimate of 15 percent of this 20 percent will have symptomatic osteoarthritis, with one-third of this cohort seriously afflicted. Knee osteoarthritis (OA), commonly known as the degenerative joint disease of the knee, is caused by wear and strain and gradual articular cartilage loss.
Market Opportunities
Increase in the number of emerging markets
Increase in the number of research and development activities
Rising investment for the development of advanced technologies
Surging drug approvals and launches
Key Players of Knee Osteoarthritis Market
Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)
Mylan N.V. (US)
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.(Israel)
Sanofi (France), Pfizer Inc. (US)
GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK)
Novartis AG (Switzerland)
Zydus Cadila (India)
Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. (Germany)
Apotex Inc. (Canada)
AstraZeneca (UK)
Horizon Therapeutics PLC (Ireland)
Johnson & Johnson (US)
Bayer AG (Germany)
……
Market Segmentation
Treatment Type
Medication:
Duloxetine
Acetaminophen
Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs)
Surgery:
Joint Replacement
Realigning Bones
Lubrication Injections
Cortisone Injections
Therapy:
Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS)
Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Diagnosis:
Imaging Tests
Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)
X-rays
Joint Fluid Analysis
Blood Tests
Others
Dosage form
Tablets
Injections
Others
Route of Administration:
Oral
Parenteral
Others
End-Users:
Hospitals
Specialty Clinics
Homecare
Others
Distribution Channel:
Hospital Pharmacy
Retail Pharmacy
Online Pharmacy
Others
By Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, and Rest Of Europe, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, New Zealand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, and Rest Of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, and Rest Of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, U.A.E, Oman, Egypt, Israel, and Rest Of Middle East And Africa)
Access Full Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-knee-osteoarthritis-market
Knee Osteoarthritis Market Dynamics
Drivers
Increasing prevalence of osteoarthritis
The rising prevalence of osteoarthritis is estimated to enhance the knee osteoarthritis market's growth. Injury, obesity, and a variety of other factors contribute to osteoarthritis. The damaged bodily part has severe joint pain and stiffness. Swelling of joints, tingling in the legs and limbs, and a reduction in range of motion are all indications of osteoarthritis.
Increasing investment for healthcare infrastructure
Another significant factor influencing the growth rate of the knee osteoarthritis market is the rising healthcare expenditure which helps in improving its infrastructure. Also, various government organizations aims to improve the healthcare infrastructure by increasing funding and this will further influence the market dynamics.
Growing number of geriatric population
The surging geriatric population is estimated to enhance the market's expansion during the forecast period of 2022-2029. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the worldwide geriatric population, which was estimated to be over 524 million in 2010, is expected to increase to nearly 2 billion by 2050. Due to their compromised immune systems, geriatrics are more susceptible to knee osteoarthritis, further estimated to enhance the market's growth rate.
The market studies, insights and analysis encompassed in the universal Knee Osteoarthritis market research report keeps marketplace clearly into the focus with which ladder of the success can be climbed easily. It provides them with the best possible solutions and meticulous information about the market trends. Global Knee Osteoarthritis market research report conducts the systematic, to the point and far-reaching study of the facts associated with any subject in the field of marketing. Thus, the data of Knee Osteoarthritis report not only restrains the risks of ambiguity but also lend a hand in taking sound decisions while maintaining the reputation of the firm and its products.
COVID-19 Impact on Knee Osteoarthritis Market
Over the projected period, the knee osteoarthritis market was expected to be constrained by the COVID-19 outbreak. Since its emergence in December 2019, the COVID-19 virus has spread to nearly every country on the planet, prompting the World Health Organization (WHO) to declare it a public health emergency. COVID-19, a new coronavirus, was identified as the causal agent in the pneumonia cases. This virus spread quickly over the world, killing a large number of people. COVID-19 was labelled a global pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO) in March 2020, and rigorous measures to prevent the disease's spread were recommended. Since then, the pandemic has delayed the expansion of the healthcare sector and disrupted the supply chain. Furthermore, governments in many nations had imposed nationwide lockdowns to halt the spread of COVID-19. Similarly, healthcare organizations in numerous nations throughout the world were having difficulty continuing their supply chain activities. The supply chain slowness hampered the knee osteoarthritis market.
Looking for customization or if any Query reach to us @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-knee-osteoarthritis-market
Table of Content – Major Key Points
Overview
Executive summary
Knee Osteoarthritis Market - Startup Companies Scenario
Knee Osteoarthritis - Industry Market Entry Scenario
Knee Osteoarthritis Market Forces
Strategic analysis
Knee Osteoarthritis - By Segmentation (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)
Knee Osteoarthritis Market - Industry / Segment Competition landscape
Knee Osteoarthritis Market - Key Company List by Country
Company Analysis
Appendix
Methodology
Complete Report is Here (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Graphs, and Chart) @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-knee-osteoarthritis-market
The report answers questions such as:
What is the market size, market share and forecast of the Market?
What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Knee Osteoarthritis Market trends during the forecast period?
Which are the products/segmentation/applications/key areas to invest in over the forecast period (2022-2029) in the Market?
What is the competitive landscape for opportunities in the Knee Osteoarthritis Market analysis?
What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Knee Osteoarthritis Market Forecast?
What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Knee Osteoarthritis Market?
What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Market?
Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, West Europe or Southeast Asia.
About Data Bridge Market Research:
An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!
Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.
Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.
DBMR Trending Reports:
Global Genetic Materials Market-https://www.einpresswire.com/article/575577153/genetic-materials-market-size-share-trends-and-forecast-analysis-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-11-00-by-2029
Global Clinical Workflow Solutions Market-https://www.einpresswire.com/article/575585302/clinical-workflow-solutions-market-to-rise-at-an-impressive-12-81-cagr-market-size-share-growth-trends-demand-2029
Global Healthcare Nutrition Market - https://www.einpresswire.com/article/575557874/north-america-cbd-patch-market-industry-analysis-with-types-share-size-trends-demand-revenue-forecasts-2029
Global Medical Document Management Systems Market-https://www.einpresswire.com/article/575561443/medical-document-management-systems-market-to-witness-a-cagr-of-10-50-global-size-share-growth-trends-2029
Sopan Gedam
Data Bridge Market Research
+1 888-387-2818
email us here