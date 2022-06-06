North America CBD Patch Market-Industry Analysis with Types, Share, Size, Trends, Demand, Revenue & Forecasts 2029
The North America CBD Patch Market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 7.85% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research report on North America CBD Patch market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases globally is escalating the growth of North America CBD Patch market.
Market Analysis and Insights
North America CBD Patch market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 19.6% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 288,522.75 thousand by 2028. Rising use of CBD patches for pain relief and consumer awareness acts as driver for the CBD Patch market growth.
CBD patches are transdermal patches containing cannabidiol (CBD). They slowly release CBD into the bloodstream through the skin. Some people may prefer this CBD delivery system to inhaling vaporized CBD or ingesting it orally via edibles or drinks. CBD patches may be a more suitable option for certain applications, such as treating pain, although personal preference will play a role in choosing the best way to take CBD. This transdermal method delivers the CBD quickly to the local area around the patch. From there, it works its way into the bloodstream. When people take CBD orally - via an oil or gummy, for example — the compound must first pass through the digestive system. The body may then use it, break it down, or even simply excrete it as waste. As such, much of an oral CBD dose may be lost in the digestive system.
Papa & Barkley, Pure Ratios, Charlotte's Web Inc., Bioactive Solutions, Inc., La Mend Inc., Envy CBD, GoGreen Hemp, Harmony, Healist Naturals, HempBombs, Isodiol International Inc., Manna Molecular Science, LLC., Mary’s Medicinals, Nutrae LLC., Premium Hemp Products Nature Script, PureKana LLC...
North America CBD Patch Market Scope and Market Size
North America CBD Patch market is segmented on the based on the product, species, packaging, dosage, derivative, application, source type, end user and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.
On the basis of product, the CBD Patch market is segmented into reservoir, matrix and layer drug-in-adhesive. In 2021, reservoir segment is dominating the CBD Patch market due to its use in varied CBD applications and its steady and controlled release for longer period of time.
On the basis of species, the CBD Patch market is segmented into cannabis indica, hybrid and sativa. In 2021, Cannabis Indica segment is dominating the CBD Patch market due to its high CBD and low THC percentage as compared to sativa and hybrid. As many regions have a limit in the use of THC in products, Cannabis Indica is preferred.
On the basis of packaging, the CBD Patch market is segmented into two to five patches, single patch and more than five patch. In 2021, two to five patches segment is dominating the CBD Patch market due to its high availability and the discounts offered by manufacturers on a bundle of patches in this range.
On the basis of dosage, the CBD Patch market is segmented into below 30 mg, 30-40 mg, 40-50 mg and above 50 mg. In 2021, below 30 mg segment is dominating the CBD Patch market as the market is at its initial stages and new consumers start with low dosage and then increase as per the requirement.
On the basis of derivatives, the CBD Patch market is segmented into cannabidiol (CBD), tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) Others. In 2021, cannabidiol (CBD) segment is dominating the CBD Patch market owing to the restrictions on the tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) content of 0.2-0.3% depending on the country of use and also the side effects associated with tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).
On the basis of application, the CBD Patch market is segmented into chronic pain, anxiety, arthritis, elevate mood, neurological pain and others. In 2021, chronic pain segment is dominating the CBD Patch market due to the increase of cases of chronic pain such as neck pain, shoulder pain, etc and the high availability of patches in the pain relief application.
