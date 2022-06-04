More about Evans County Man Arrested for Drug Charges

Daisy, GA (June 3, 2022) – On Thursday, June 2, 2022, Richard Lee Williams, age 52, of Daisy, GA, was arrested following a drug investigation initiated by Georgia Bureau of Investigation Southeastern Regional Drug Enforcement Office (SRDEO), assisted by the Evans County Sheriff’s Office. Throughout this investigation, GBI agents and Evans County deputies seized a quantity of tablets suspected to be fentanyl, drug related paraphernalia, approximately 7 ounces (196 grams) of suspected methamphetamine, and a firearm.

Williams was charged with two counts of trafficking methamphetamine, one count of possession of a controlled substance, and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

This investigation was conducted in an effort to make an impact on the current street level drug distribution within Toombs County and promote a safer place for productive citizens. SRDEO, Toombs County Sheriff’s Office, and Vidalia Police Department ask for your help. If you have information related to drug activity, you are encouraged to call the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 526-6778 or the Vidalia Police Department at (912) 537-4123 or SRDEO at (912) 685-5345. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app. All tips are welcome, but keep in mind detailed information is needed in order to act.

Booking photo can be obtained from the Evans County Jail.