Peer39 Adds Experian to its Contextual Data Marketplace
Integration provides powerful combination of Peer39's contextual tool sets with Experian's data across CTV, web and mobile inventoryNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Peer39, the leading global provider of pre-bid keyword, contextual, and brand safety solutions for modern marketers, today announced that it has added Experian to its Contextual Data MarketplaceTM, giving advertisers privacy-safe, cookie-free, location-based Purchase Affinity and Demographics data.
The Purchase Affinity and Demographics categories are of particular interest to advertisers looking to take advantage of contextual targeting within CTV. Rapid growth in the channel has made it difficult for advertisers to understand new inventory sources and this integration unites Peer39’s verified CTV categories with Experian data in a future-proof, privacy-compliant manner. Peer39's prebid content- and channels-categories, overlaid with Demographic and Purchase Affinity, now give advertisers the ability to address their audience with modern contextual suitability controls.
By combining resources in the Contextual Data MarketplaceTM with CTV targeting, advertisers get brand safety and transparency controls, as well as the peace-of-mind that they are spending against the intended audience. Before this combination of capabilities, advertisers could use demographic targeting on CTV, but not alongside Peer39's granular content-type and channel targeting.
“Peer39’s data marketplace has shifted how advertisers access pre-bid data resources for the programmatic ecosystem,” said Aimee Irwin, Senior Vice President of Strategy for Experian Marketing Services. “As the advertising landscape continues to evolve, having easy access to privacy-friendly data is imperative. We’re thrilled to have Experian audiences available within Peer39’s data marketplace to drive leading edge contextual capabilities.”
Experian Demographics is a privacy-first way to reach audiences based on demographic attributes. With Experian Purchase Affinity, marketers can customize offers and activation based on a customer’s propensity to purchase a product or service across dozens of purchase categories. Leveraging Experian Demographics and Purchase Affinity, advertisers have the ability to better understand who their best customers and prospects are and ultimately drive growth, especially across media.
“In the past year we’ve seen incredible market demand for both the Contextual Data Marketplace and our CTV offerings,” said Alec Greenberg, Vice President of Partnerships at Peer39. “The fact that this latest addition to the marketplace pairs so well with CTV targeting makes it a massive win for advertisers. The unique combination of our CTV categories and Experian's data means advertisers can be precise in their targeting within CTV while aligning with the most suitable and relevant content.”
The Contextual Data Marketplace launched in 2021 to meet the growing advertiser demand for new and emerging data suppliers. The marketplace now offers marketers the largest selection of cookie-free data providers, helping to modernize brand responsibility, safety, and suitability.
About Peer39
Peer39 is an independent data company that provides the largest data set available in the digital advertising ecosystem. Every day, the industry's leading brands, agencies, and publishers trust Peer39's AI-powered semantic analysis engine to provide a holistic understanding of page content, meaning, and sentiment. We do this by analyzing the relationship between words on a page, the content of a video, or in an app, ensuring appropriate classification. As people's time and attention become more fragmented, Peer39 believes that to succeed, you need as much contextual understanding of your audience as possible. We believe that it's as much about the digital environment as it is about the physical environment. Only then can you deliver the right ad to the right user in the right context.
About Experian
Experian is the world’s leading global information services company. During life’s big moments – from buying a home or a car, to sending a child to college, to growing a business by connecting with new customers – we empower consumers and our clients to manage their data with confidence. We help individuals to take financial control and access financial services, businesses to make smarter decisions and thrive, lenders to lend more responsibly and organizations to prevent identity fraud and crime.
We have 20,600 people operating across 43 countries and every day we’re investing in new technologies, talented people and innovation to help all our clients maximize every opportunity. We are listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN) and are a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index.
Learn more at www.experianplc.com or visit our global content hub at our global news blog for the latest news and insights from the Group.
Rich Cherecwich
WIT Strategy
rcherecwich@witstrategy.com