Bombora Launches The Intent Data Exchange Podcast, Serving up Stories of Accelerated B2B Revenue Growth
Brands such as SAP, Just Global, LinkedIn and Cision deliver their expertise on B2B marketing and salesNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technology is enabling sales and marketing departments to reach a wider audience, but is also creating a lot of digital pollution to cut through. To help B2B professionals reduce that digital pollution, Bombora, the leading provider of B2B Intent data, today launched the The Intent Data Exchange podcast, offering first-hand advice from marketers and sellers on how to solve customer problems across multiple industry verticals.
Hosted by Mike Burton, Bombora co-founder and SVP of data sales, The Intent Data Exchange is a podcast for sales, marketing, publishing, and data professionals seeking the latest insights and perspectives from across the B2B ecosystem. Each episode will feature conversations about solving customer problems, reinventing demand generation, deploying Intent data, and getting better outcomes from B2B sales and marketing. The podcast will also spotlight its expert guests' personal journeys, and how they got to where they are today.
“B2B sales and marketing organizations have access to more technology than they've ever had before, but with the benefits come some new challenges,” said Burton. “Companies are creating a lot of messaging across the internet, email, phone calls and other sales and marketing channels. The biggest challenge is cutting through that noise. It takes a certain kind of individual to embrace innovation within marketing and sales organizations, and we really want to understand what makes them tick.”
Each episode will feature Burton in conversation with a sales and marketing leader that has been on the cutting edge of using data to deliver a sustainable go-to-market strategy. Initial guests include industry experts from Siemens, SAP, Cision, and Just Global, offering their insights on the biggest challenges facing B2B marketers and sellers, how they get around these challenges, and how Intent data presents a unique opportunity for super-charging revenue operations.
New episodes of The Intent Data Exchange will appear every two weeks. To learn more, look for it wherever you listen to podcasts, or visit Bombora’s podcast page.
About Bombora
Bombora tells businesses which companies are researching their products and services. With this understanding, sales and marketing teams can be more relevant and consistent and improve performance across all activities. This intent-driven approach revolutionizes the way businesses market and sell to other businesses through transparent data built on an ecosystem of quality, collaboration and innovation. With direct integrations with dozens of leading data and media-buying platforms, Bombora is building a world in which business buyers value sales and marketing for its relevance, timeliness and accuracy. To learn more, visit www.bombora.com.
