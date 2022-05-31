Horizontal Bid Threshold Subcommittee to meet June 3

AMES, Iowa – May 31, 2022 - The Iowa Department of Transportation will host a meeting of the Horizontal Bid Threshold Subcommittee via teleconference on Friday, June 3 at 11:00 am.

Iowa Code Section 314.1B establishes horizontal and vertical bid threshold subcommittees that meet at least every other year to adjust the bid and quote thresholds for city and county highway projects. These thresholds become effective on January 1 of the following year. For more information on this subcommittee, visit https://iowadot.gov/local_systems/Bid-and-quote-thresholds

Meeting Agenda:

Introduction of Committee Members Review and Discussion of Iowa Code requirements Review and Discussion of proposed Horizontal Bid Threshold recommendations Discussion of Committee Membership Other Business Adjourn

Live audio and some presentation materials will be available via the Microsoft Teams Meeting link.

For those who wish to only join via audio, dial 515-817-6093 and use conference ID 7445899#

Iowa DOT ensures nondiscrimination and equal employment in all programs and activities in accordance with Title VI and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and other nondiscrimination statutes. If you need more information or special assistance for persons with disabilities or limited English proficiency, contact Iowa DOT Civil Rights at 515-239-1111 or by email at civil.rights@iowadot.us.

#

For more information, contact Nicole Moore, Iowa Department of Transportation, at 515-239-1528 or email nicole.moore@iowadot.us.