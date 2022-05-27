Submit Release
Over $10,000 Raised at Idaho’s Largest Garage Sale for Idaho Community Outreach Behavioral Services (COBS)

Microbe Formulas: Meridian, Idaho

Local Health Company Microbe Formulas and Charity Sponsor Chooses to Donate All Proceeds to COBS

This weekend could not have gone any better. I was in awe at the amount of people who stopped by and inquired about COBS and donated. We are so thankful for our friends at Microbe.”
— Paula Barthelmess, Founder of Idaho COBS

MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 15,000 people walked through Expo Idaho last Saturday, May 21st, for Idaho’s Largest Garage Sale. The day was not only filled with community interactions and deals on local treasures — this year, local Meridian health company Microbe Formulas was on-site as the ‘charity sponsor’ for the event. With the opportunity to choose any charity of their choice to donate proceeds to, Microbe chose Idaho Community Outreach Behavioral Services (COBS).

COBS is a local nonprofit organization that provides trauma care for victims of human trafficking across Idaho. Over the past few years Microbe and COBS have partnered a handful of times, starting with their ‘Fill the Shelves’ essential items drive event in August 2020 where they raised over $30,000. Microbe has also filled COBS’ drop-in center with essential items to support local human trafficking victims, as well as donated over 1,000 bottles of their flagship product to their safe houses.

In the week leading up to the event and on the day of the event, a total of $10,000 was raised in essential items donations, as well as monetary donations. With the help of Microbe team members and those in the community, they were able to fill a trailer with essential items for COBS’ safe houses.

Kade Lippert, Public Relations Coordinator for Microbe, says, “It was so awesome to see the interaction between Microbe employees and volunteers at COBS. It was just even more of an eye-opener on how successful this partnership truly is. I think that the community really got to experience that too as they stopped by our tents and learned more. Watching the trailer fill up with people asking questions on how they could help COBS was so rewarding.”

In this year alone, Microbe Formulas has participated in over 10 events surrounding local charitable organizations and community involvement. They have sponsored and participated in events held by Boise State University, the Idaho Food Bank, the Meridian Chamber of Commerce, Community Outreach Behavioral Services (COBS), and more.

To learn more about Microbe Formulas community involvement, read here.

Paula Barthelmess, Founder of Idaho COBS, shares, “This weekend could not have gone any better. I was in awe at the amount of people who stopped by and inquired about COBS and donated. We are so thankful for our friends at Microbe. They have been such a constant source of support these past few years, and we cannot wait to continue this great partnership. ‘Thank you’ is an understatement.”

Those looking to learn more about Idaho COBS can visit the Idaho COBS website. Those looking to donate in support of Idaho’s victims of human trafficking can venmo @COBS-Idaho.

About Microbe Formulas: Microbe Formulas is a wellness company and leader in foundational health. With their all-natural ingredients and cutting-edge proprietary technology, Microbe facilitates health journeys, all in the hopes of saying “Welcome to the real you.”

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Caylie Shelton, Public Relations Manager for Microbe Formulas, at caylie.shelton@microbeformulas.com.

Caylie Shelton
Microbe Formulas
