Microbe Live Health Webinar Features Expert Speakers for September

Enhance Personal Health and Detox Journeys with Microbe Live Microbe Formulas: Meridian, Idaho

Health Company Provides Free Weekly Webinar on Wednesdays on a Variety of Wellness Topics

MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every Wednesday at 1:00 PM MT, Microbe Formulas hosts a free health webinar called Microbe Live, featuring industry leading doctors and health experts. The webinar showcases a variety of wellness topics. So far this month, Dr. Elizabeth Miller discussed “Escapism, Dissociation, and Chronic Illness” and eco-nutritionist Sara Keough covered “How to Nourish Your Microbiome.”

Keough kicked off her presentation talking about the importance of gut heath and understanding that the microbiome is essential to getting and staying healthy. She shares, “No matter what the issue is that you’re faced with, whatever chronic disease you have or whatever symptoms you have, I have found that it often goes back to the gut. It’s where I start with just about every patient.”

Dorothy Dick, Microbe Community Manager and Microbe Live Host, shares, “Having a thriving microbiome is paramount if we want to enjoy optimal health. Sara offered great information on what a healthy microbiome is and what is hindering us from achieving it. Her mission is to regenerate human health by supporting regenerative agriculture, and that is something that we completely agree with at Microbe.”

Today at 1:00 PM MT, Dr. Debbie Denno, functional medicine chiropractor and recurring Microbe Live guest, will be covering “The Importance of Mouth Taping and Breathing Exercises.”

Dr. Debbie gives a sneak peak into her educational talk by saying, “I look forward to talking about the benefits of mouth taping for sleep apnea. I will discuss the reasons for sleep apnea and how that relates to toxicity, why mouth breathing is bad, and solutions for those issues.”

Additionally, the last Wednesday of September will feature another frequent Microbe Live speaker, Dr. Nick Ellenson, where he will cover the topic of “Retracing — What Is It and What You Can Do About It.”

To view past Microbe Live recordings, click here. To watch this week’s webinar live at 1:00 PM MT, go to https://microbeformulas.com/pages/live-with-the-docs.

About Microbe Formulas: Microbe Formulas is a wellness company and leader in foundational health. With their all-natural ingredients and cutting-edge proprietary technology, Microbe facilitates health journeys, all in the hopes of saying “Welcome to the real you.”

