Microbe Formulas Forms ESG Committee to Amplify Their Support to the Community

Microbe Formulas: Meridian, Idaho

Idaho Health Company Announces Environmental Social Governance (ESG) Committee

MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Microbe Formulas has implemented an Environmental Social Governance (ESG) Committee to better serve their community and company mission. The Idaho health company believes that actively doing its part to help out the community and the planet is an integral part of running a successful business. While the bottom line is important for a company, it isn’t everything.

The new cross-functional ESG Committee consists of 7 members from all different departments across the company. Being directly responsible for reducing waste, putting an emphasis on cybersecurity for customers and employees, and overall accountability for intentional change, the members are committed to ensure that Microbe is operating wisely and responsibly.

The committee is working on innovations in three main categories at Microbe: environmental, social, and team wellness.

Environmentally, 100% recyclable bubble mailers will be replacing Microbe’s cardboard shipping boxes. This will save over 60,000 boxes per year (nearly 15,000 pounds of cardboard).

On the social front, Microbe will magnify their partnership with Boise State University Athletics to support charitable causes and local initiatives.

Team wellness is an important part of Microbe’s mission, as their first core value is ‘People First,’ which includes employees. Microbe is striving to improve both mental and physical wellness by offering monthly lunch-and-learn sessions, as well as providing a corporate gym partnership.

Microbe’s Culture Chief and ESG Committee Member, Craig Randall, shares, “As we continue to evolve as an industry leader, it’s the right move to focus additional resources on those areas that show us to be good stewards of the environment and a company that is constantly striving to take care of our team members in new ways.”

While Microbe Formulas may be new to having a formal ESG Committee, they have already made a large splash in the world of social responsibility. To see what Microbe has already accomplished within their local community, check out the company's press page.

About Microbe Formulas: Microbe Formulas is a wellness company and leader in foundational health. With their all-natural ingredients and cutting-edge proprietary technology, Microbe facilitates health journeys, all in the hopes of saying “Welcome to the real you.”

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Caylie Shelton, Manager of Public Relations for Microbe Formulas, at caylie.shelton@microbeformulas.com.