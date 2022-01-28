Microbe Formulas Reflects on 2021: A Year of Community and Connections

Microbe Formulas: Meridian, Idaho

Meridian Health Company Made Involvement in the Treasure Valley Community a Top Priority Last Year

We are nothing without this community, and we continue to be honored to be a part of it.” — Shawnda Huffman, VP of Communications

MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Microbe Formulas, an Idaho health and wellness company, began 2021 with a focus on creating partnerships and supporting the local community. Since opening operations in 2017 in a suburban Meridian backyard, this Treasure Valley company now has grown to 130 employees and has become a staple in the community.

Dr. Todd Watts, CEO and co-founder of Microbe, says, “The Treasure Valley is the environment that supported and nurtured our business growth from the very beginning. In 2021, we made a conscious effort to give back and partner in every way possible.”

Shawnda Huffman, Vice President of Communications for Microbe, adds, “Because of the enhanced focus on community involvement, our public relations team went all-out with establishing relationships with the community throughout 2021 so that we could participate in local initiatives and give back.”

Microbe’s community partnerships in 2021 extended to local athletics, charities, and community events. On the athletic front, Microbe established a formal partnership with Boise State University athletics in 2021, which included football in the fall and the current men’s basketball season. They also sponsored Boise Hawks baseball, Eagle High School football, and a rookie NASCAR racer throughout the year.

Microbe has also been involved in a variety of charitable organizations, such as supporting St. Vincent’s through their Christmas Toy Drive Initiative, fulfilling a wish in the 107.9 FM Christmas Wish program, participating in the WCA’s 10th annual Sue B walk, and sponsoring golf tournaments for both COBS and the Hispanic Business Association. They also promoted additional charitable organizations throughout November. This included highlighting COBS, Flock Cancer Idaho, Life’s Kitchen, RFK Camp, and WCA.

Adam Ferraro, Customer Lifecycle Manager for Microbe, says, “Our company’s involvement with supporting charities is a prime example of how we strive to demonstrate our core value of putting ‘People First.’ I am glad to be a part of a company who values helping others as much as I do personally.”

In 2021, Microbe both participated in established community events and created a few of their own. They acted as the title sponsor for the Chamber of Commerce’s Women in Leadership ‘Business and Birdies’ event, along with sponsoring Sparklight Movie Nights in Settlers Park, Meridian Trunk-or-Treat, and Boise Spirit of Balloon Festival.

When asked about the events they created, Kade Lippert, Public Relations Intern for Microbe, says, “For Mother’s Day we decided to make sure our local moms felt a little extra love. We went to Kleiner Park and personally handed out roses to wish them a happy Mother’s Day. And on the week of Independence Day, we gave out water at Ann Morrison Park to keep people hydrated during their hot summer activities!”

Huffman concludes, “We are nothing without this community, and we continue to be honored to be a part of it.”

About Microbe Formulas: Microbe Formulas is a wellness company and leader in foundational health. With their all-natural ingredients and cutting-edge proprietary technology, Microbe facilitates health journeys, all in the hopes of saying “Welcome to the real you.”

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Caylie Shelton, Public Relations Manager for Microbe at caylie.shelton@microbeformulas.com.