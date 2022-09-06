Microbe Formulas Continues to “Bleed Blue” by Extending Boise State Partnership

Microbe Formulas: Meridian, Idaho

Idaho Health Company Sponsors Boise State Athletics for the Second Year with “Feeling Gutsy?” Campaign

MERIDIAN, IDAHO, UNITED STATES , September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After a thrilling year of wins and losses, from finishing as Mountain West Champions in men’s basketball to some heart-wrenching, edge-of-your-seat football battles, Microbe Formulas has decided to continue their partnership with Boise State University (BSU) Athletics for the second year in a row.

Microbe’s VP of Communication, Shawnda Huffman, shares, “I’m more than excited for our partnership this year! Working with the Boise State Athletic Department has been tremendous while we spread our message of health and wellness throughout the Treasure Valley.”

Last Saturday, September 3rd, the Microbe-sponsored fall sports season for the BSU Broncos kicked off with an away football game against the Oregon State Beavers. Their first home game of the season is scheduled for September 17th against the Tennessee-Martin Skyhawks.

For the 2022 football season, Microbe plans to give away a set of Boise State football game tickets to one lucky community member as a part of their new “Feeling Gutsy?” giveaway promo. To enter all the giveaways and get exclusive deals, check out the “Feeling Gutsy?” web page.

“At Microbe, we believe a happy gut is a game-changer for your health in the long-run,” adds Huffman. “This is what inspired our ‘Feeling Gutsy?’ campaign. As always, we like to have fun with BSU fans, but also help them support their own health goals and give them natural solutions.”

Microbe has been on a mission to share their message of hope and health throughout the Treasure Valley since they were founded in 2017 — and often in creative ways. In addition to their new ‘Feeling Gutsy’ campaign, Microbe has been famous in the area for their “Yay! I Pooped Today!” campaign slung across billboards from State Street to Victory Road. Microbe also has partnered with the Boise Hawks, with the slogan “Slide into Wellness with a Big League Poo” on the stadium’s bathroom doors.

Outside these campaigns, Microbe has been an active member in the community. They have coordinated with local nonprofits like the Women’s and Children's Alliance (WCA) and Community Outreach Behavioral Services (COBS), along with sponsored events for Flock Cancer, the Hispanic Business Association, and the Meridian Chamber of Commerce.

To learn more about the partnership between BSU and Microbe, check out this highlight video of BSU's review of Microbe participating in the Fan Zone tailgating area last football season.

Senior Producer for Microbe, Danny Kerr, shares, “Working on all the joint promotional projects with BSU has been a blast! It’s nice to be involved with a community partner as influential as they are. We love being a part of the BSU family and being able to touch the lives of members of our community, all while rooting for our home team. Go Broncos!”

About Microbe Formulas: Microbe Formulas is a wellness company and leader in foundational health. With their all-natural ingredients and cutting-edge proprietary technology, Microbe facilitates health journeys, all in the hopes of saying “Welcome to the real you.”

