Diamanti Helps Italy’s Largest Bank with Its Digital Transformation
Intesa Sanpaolo saves 48% on server nodes, slashes data center footprint
With Diamanti’s turn-key Kubernetes solutions, organizations like Intesa Sanpaolo will be able to better serve their customers and spur innovation without worrying about any lapse in performance.”SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Italy’s largest bank, Intesa Sanpaolo, tapped Diamanti’s best-in-class Kubernetes appliance and their mutual partner, Intel, with its Fusion I/O technology, to spearhead the bank’s digital transformation.
— Diamanti CEO Chris Hickey
Intesa Sanpaolo was looking for a Kubernetes solution for their transition to cloud-native applications to unlock innovation while boosting performance, resilience, and efficiency. With Diamanti and Intel, the bank doubled its addressable memory capacity on premises while saving 48% on server nodes and slashing the data center footprint required to run its applications.
“Many organizations are adopting Kubernetes for deployment of their cloud-native applications, as Kubernetes allows them to maximize efficiency and minimize the costs of their digital transformation to hybrid cloud environments,” said Diamanti CEO Chris Hickey. “With Diamanti’s turn-key Kubernetes solutions, organizations like Intesa Sanpaolo will be able to better serve their customers and spur innovation without worrying about the lapse in performance that normally comes with hypervisor-based solutions. They will also be able to increase application density while improving their TCO in hybrid cloud environments.”
Diamanti is a provider of easy-to-use Kubernetes solutions with multiple patents in storage and networking technologies for private and hybrid cloud environments. With Diamanti’s help, organizations can dramatically increase performance while cutting both their costs and their carbon footprint.
The partnership between Intel and Diamanti helps clients like Intesa Sanpaolo modernize their infrastructure to propel themselves to the forefront of their industries. With Intel’s Optane Technology, supported by Diamanti’s Kubernetes platform, the bank now has access to top-notch infrastructure — and can rely on it to provide the best possible experience to customers while developing new products to pioneer the banking industry’s digital transformation.
“Intel is constructing a formidable ecosystem around Intel® Optane™ Technology,” said GigaOm Analyst Enrico Signoretti, an internationally renowned expert on data storage. “These building blocks are enabling enterprises and service providers to create innovative infrastructures as support for business and mission-critical applications. And when this technology is fully integrated in end-to-end solutions, as in the case of Intesa Sanpaolo, the benefits are even more evident, and ROI is maximized.”
Portions of this story appeared first in Blocks & Files:
https://blocksandfiles.com/2022/05/24/italian-bank-falls-in-love-with-optane-dimms-and-in-memory-sw/
About Diamanti
Diamanti is solving the challenges of container-based hybrid clouds with the best in class, enterprise-optimized solution to power their transition to cloud-native technologies. Diamanti’s Kubernetes platform, enables enterprises to adopt and expand Kubernetes on-premises rapidly and in the cloud, with security, high availability, and resilience built in. For more information, visit www.diamanti.com or follow @DiamantiCom.
