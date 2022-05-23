McClatchy Offers Audiences Informed by Intent Data
Becomes first local-news publisher to to connect marketers to businesses showing purchase intent through partnership with intent data leader Bombora
We find this new B2B data set very interesting, and look forward to exploring it. McClatchy has shown us just how many potential B2B buyers are reading its news. We can’t wait to approach them.”SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- McClatchy, in partnership with Bombora, announces a first-of-its-kind B2B service that will align an influential nationwide network with dynamic market intelligence to help marketers reach business professionals and pull them into the sales funnel. This lead-generation service, which connects companies with in-market businesses that are demonstrating mid-funnel purchase intent, will optimize marketing budgets and tactics.
The McClatchy organization has made a significant investment in the infrastructure to be a data-driven platform that powers local news and a robust digital audience, reaching 72M monthly visitors. Thanks to Bombora’s new analytics suite, Company Surge® Insights for Publishers, McClatchy can deliver its advertisers an enhanced understanding of the business professionals within its audience who are visiting its sites — and help those advertisers leverage market intelligence to target companies actively demonstrating buying intent.
“We find this new B2B data set very interesting, and look forward to exploring it,” said Mako Medical Senior Executive Fain Buete. “It’s challenging to reach niche business audiences on non-business publications, and it hadn’t occurred to us to try to do so on local-news sites. But McClatchy has shown us just how many potential B2B buyers are reading its news. We can’t wait to approach them.”
With the level of understanding created by Company Surge® Insights, McClatchy can tap into the next-generation of lead sourcing and nurturing to fuel market growth. This is a key differentiator for B2B marketers because they will be able to engage in-market buyers with relevant content as they research and evaluate solutions that align with their customers’ business services. With Bombora’s Company Surge® Insights, thought-leading publishers such as McClatchy take the guesswork out of B2B marketing by identifying intent and driving active demand into the sales funnel.
"McClatchy has a strong record of innovation and is a trusted resource for communities and businesses," said Bombora Founder and CEO Erik Matlick. "We are excited at the potential this partnership has to bring greater relevance and performance to McClatchy’s audiences and B2B advertisers.”
"The partnership with Bombora is game-changing for B2B companies when it comes to lead sourcing," said McClatchy CEO Tony Hunter. "Our exclusive digital audience, enriched using proprietary Bombora B2B intent data, will deliver 3x to 5x greater impact than the market average, creating a competitive advantage for our marketing clients. This new offering is another step in our digital transformation."
About McClatchy
McClatchy helps people and communities thrive. Through its deeply rooted commitment to local journalism, McClatchy is a catalyst for informed engagement, greater understanding, and deeper community connections.
McClatchy delivers news and information essential to enhancing individual lives and improving the 30 distinct communities served by dozens of digital platforms and iconic brands, such as the Miami Herald, el Nuevo Herald, The Kansas City Star, The Sacramento Bee, The Charlotte Observer, The (Raleigh) News and Observer, and the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
McClatchy extends its unique local and regional reach, relevance and resources to its advertising partners through fully-integrated marketing solutions.
About Bombora
Bombora tells businesses which companies are researching their products and services. With this understanding, sales and marketing teams can be more relevant and consistent and improve performance across all activities. This intent-driven approach revolutionizes the way businesses market and sell to other businesses through transparent data built on an ecosystem of quality, collaboration and innovation. With direct integrations with dozens of leading data and media-buying platforms, Bombora is building a world in which business buyers value sales and marketing for its relevance, timeliness and accuracy. To learn more, visit www.bombora.com.
