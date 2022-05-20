Microbe Formulas Is Proud to Be the Charity Sponsor for Idaho’s Largest Garage Sale

Microbe Formulas: Meridian, Idaho

Local Health Company Decides to Donate All Proceeds to Community Outreach Behavioral Services (COBS)

Here at Microbe, community involvement is a top priority. What better way to be a part of Idaho’s Largest Garage Sale than to be the charity sponsor for the event.” — Shawnda Huffman, VP of Communications for Microbe

MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday, May 21st, Treasure Valley residents are invited to the 12th annual Idaho’s Largest Garage Sale at Expo Idaho. Thousands of residents will be on-site for a day filled with community interactions and deals on local treasures. The event has grown to welcome upwards of 15,000 guests — with special guest, Corey Harrison from Pawn Stars, as the host.

This year, local Meridian health company Microbe Formulas has the opportunity to be a ‘charity sponsor’ for the event. As a charity sponsor, Microbe Formulas will be on-site for the duration of the event, collecting donations for Idaho Community Outreach Behavioral Services (COBS). COBS is a local nonprofit organization that provides trauma care for victims of human trafficking across Idaho.

Microbe and COBS have partnered a handful of times over the past two years, starting with their ‘Fill the Shelves’ essential items drive event in August 2020 where they raised over $30,000. Microbe has also filled COBS’ drop-in center with essential items to support local human trafficking victims.

Throughout this week leading up to the event, Microbe team members participated in a competition across the company where each team was challenged to donate the most essential items.

Shawnda Huffman, Vice President of Communications, says, “Here at Microbe, community involvement is a top priority. What better way to be a part of Idaho’s Largest Garage Sale than to be the charity sponsor for the event. When thinking about which charity to choose, it was a no-brainer that our proceeds would go to COBS.”

Microbe Formulas is no stranger to supporting local charitable organizations and community involvement. Just this year, they have sponsored and participated in events held by Boise State University, The Idaho Food Bank, The Meridian Chamber of Commerce, Community Outreach Behavioral Services (COBS), and more.

To learn more about Microbe Formulas community involvement, read here.

Paula Barthelmess, Founder of Idaho COBS, shares, “We are so honored that Microbe chose COBS as the charity of their choice for the garage sale event. I am looking forward to a great Saturday filled with so many smiles. These donations will greatly help fill our safe house with much-needed items.”

Those looking to donate can find Microbe Formulas onsite at Expo Idaho from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm MT on Saturday, May 21st. Microbe will be accepting coffee keurig cups, feminine underwear, full-size shampoo and body wash, nonperishable food items, paper towels, and toilet paper for donation. Those unable to attend the event can make monetary donations via Venmo @COBS-Idaho or visit the Idaho COBS website.

About Microbe Formulas: Microbe Formulas is a wellness company and leader in foundational health. With their all-natural ingredients and cutting-edge proprietary technology, Microbe facilitates health journeys, all in the hopes of saying “Welcome to the real you.”

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Caylie Shelton, Public Relations Manager for Microbe Formulas, at caylie.shelton@microbeformulas.com.