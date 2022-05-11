Extreme Reach Taps Samantha Norvin as Senior Director, Brand, for Talent Business Affairs Team
Norvin to manage New Brand Accounts for Business Affairs, Talent & Rights Management, Talent Payment and Vendor Payments
Sam's demonstrated excellence in working with brands, creative agencies and other industry influencers in the area of business affairs services is well known.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Extreme Reach, the global leader in creative logistics, has hired brand and creative leader Samantha Norvin as Senior Director, Brand, for its Talent Business Affairs division, the company reported today. Norvin will directly support and manage Extreme Reach’s work with brands in Business Affairs, Talent & Rights Management, Talent Payment and Vendor Payments.
— Extreme Reach Chief Client Officer Patrick Hanavan
Norvin is a respected and well-connected industry pro. Her deep experience includes roles at several agencies, most recently eight years at Ogilvy, where she was a partner and also director of business affairs. In that capacity she worked extensively with Extreme Reach’s creative asset management platform. Norvin was a member of the 4As Business Affairs & Operations Committee for a decade and for the last three years, served as chair.
“We are very fortunate to welcome Sam to ER,” said Extreme Reach Chief Client Officer Patrick Hanavan. “Her demonstrated excellence in working with brands, creative agencies and other industry influencers in the area of business affairs services is well known. Sam joins an amazing team of Talent and Business Affairs experts as we continue to support our growing list of clients.”
Before joining Ogilvy, Norvin served as director of business affairs in the New York offices of Figliulo & Partners (now FIG) and TBWA\Chiat\Day. Earlier, she worked for Havas; J. Walter Thompson; and Jordan, McGrath, Case & Partners.
“For years I’ve admired the top notch team and technology that define Extreme Reach,” said Norvin. “The newly ratified SAG-AFTRA Commercials Contract, as well as the continued evolution and convergence of TV and video, make this a particularly exciting time to be joining the team. I look forward to enhancing our clients’ success in all areas of business affairs and am very pleased to be here.”
Norvin, a Syracuse graduate, will work out of the company’s New York headquarters.
About Extreme Reach
Extreme Reach (ER) is the global leader in creative logistics. Its end-to-end technology platform moves creative at the speed of media, simplifying the activation and optimization of omnichannel campaigns for brands and agencies with unparalleled control, visibility and insights.
One global creative-to-media supply chain answers the challenges of a complex marketing landscape and an equally complicated infrastructure under the global advertising ecosystem. The company’s groundbreaking solution integrates all forms of linear TV and non-linear video workflow seamlessly with talent payments and rights management. Now, brands and agencies can optimize campaigns as fast as consumer consumption shifts across linear TV, CTV, OTT, addressable TV, mobile, desktop, and video-on-demand.
Extreme Reach connects brand content with consumers across media types and markets, fully illuminating the marketing supply chain for a clear view of creative usage, waste, performance and ROI.
With the acquisition of Adstream, Extreme Reach operates in 140 countries and 45 languages, with 1,100 team members serving 93 of the top 100 global advertisers and enabling $150 billion in video ad spend around the world. More than half a billion creative brand assets are managed in ER’s creative logistics platform.
